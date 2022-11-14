X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

The Gathering 2022 banner

The Gathering is back and it's just 10 days away!

Join us for a day of solutions-based discussions led by South Africa's thought-leaders.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
FTX latest: balance-sheet blow-up reverberates in crypt...

Defend Truth

International Finance

FTX latest: balance-sheet blow-up reverberates in crypto markets

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange. (Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
14 Nov 2022
0

Cryptocurrency prices slid again, particularly tokens associated with Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed FTX empire. There were growing signs that customers of the bankrupt digital-asset exchange have little chance of recovering much of their deposits.

FTX Trading International held just $900-million in liquid assets on Thursday – the day before it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy – against $9-billion of liabilities, according to sources familiar with the matter. The data referenced a negative $8-billion of a “hidden, poorly internally labelled” fiat currency account and noted $5-billion of withdrawals by users last week.

Compounding a reputational hit to crypto that threatens to drive retail investors away and shrivel institutional demand, an estimated $477-million vanished in unauthorised withdrawals from FTX’s platform, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.  

The Bahamian police are working with the Bahamas Securities Commission to investigate whether there was any criminal misconduct in FTX’s collapse. Bankman-Fried was questioned by Bahamian police and regulators on Saturday.

Cryptocurrency markets began the week in Asia on the back foot. Bitcoin retreated almost 3% at one point to drop below $16,000. Ether also suffered losses. Solana, one of the tokens associated with Bankman-Fried’s failed digital-asset empire, was down about 10% and has plunged over 60% this month.

Crypto exchange Huobi’s wholly owned subsidiary Hbit has $18.1-million in tokens deposited on FTX, according to a filing. Some $13.2-million comprises client assets; about $4.9-million are Hbit assets. 

Controlling shareholder Li Lin will provide an unsecured facility up to $14-million to the group “for the purpose of covering client asset liability” if needed, according to the statement. The group’s financial performance might be “materially and adversely affected” in the event the funds are stuck at FTX, it said, adding that other assets and liabilities of the group are not affected.

Crypto exchange AAX has suspended withdrawals, citing complications with a system upgrade and blaming failures at a third-party partner.

“To prevent further risks, the technical team has had to manually proofread and restore the system to ensure maximum accuracy of all users’ holdings,” the exchange said in a notice posted online. “AAX will continue our best efforts to resume regular operations for all users within 7-10 days to ensure the utmost accuracy. In this light, withdrawals have been suspended to avoid fraud and exploitation.”

Former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was interviewed by Bahamian police and regulators on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bankman-Fried didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The inquiries from Bahamian authorities add to the mounting legal pressure that Bankman-Fried is facing since his FTX empire crumbled over the past week. In the US, he is facing scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission over whether he broke securities rules.

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s move to allow withdrawals in the Bahamas was questioned by the nation’s securities regulator.

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas in a statement on Saturday said that it hadn’t “directed, authorised or suggested” the prioritisation of local withdrawals to FTX Digital Markets.

It added that such withdrawals could be clawed back. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted