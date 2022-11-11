X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
FTX Meltdown Has ‘Whiffs’ of Enron-Like Scandal, Summer...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

FTX Meltdown Has ‘Whiffs’ of Enron-Like Scandal, Summers Says

Staffers with the House Energy and Commerce Committee review Enron Corporation documents in a House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Jan. 2002.
By Bloomberg
11 Nov 2022
0

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called for an expansion in the number of forensic accountants -- though not necessarily an increase in regulation -- in the wake of the meltdown in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire.

“A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron,” Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin. “The smartest guys in the room. Not just financial error but — certainly from the reports — whiffs of fraud. Stadium namings very early in a company’s history. Vast explosion of wealth that nobody quite understands where it comes from.”

The FTX.com crypto exchange, along with trading firm Alameda Research Ltd., have filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a race by FTX users to withdraw their assets. The exodus came amid a plunge in the digital coins issued by the exchange, and after Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to counter the circulation of “unfounded rumors.”

As part of the bankruptcy filings, John J. Ray III was appointed as the new chief executive of FTX Group. Ray previously served senior roles in bankruptcies — including Enron Corp.

“The regulatory community ought to draw two lessons from this” episode, said Summers, a Harvard University professor and paid contributor to Bloomberg Television. First is the need for “more forensic accountants” to help detect issues at both the corporate and national level, he said.

Second, there should be a rule for “everything that touches finance” that people in positions of responsibility take a week or two off each year, disconnected from their work. Other observers have pointed out that individuals engaged in financial malfeasance need constant monitoring of their positions to keep problems hidden.

“This is probably less about the complexities of the nuances of the rules of crypto regulation” than it is about classic financial fraud, Summers said.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted