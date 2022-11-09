X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
SEC’s WhatsApp probe reaches into private equity with A...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

SEC’s WhatsApp probe reaches into private equity with Apollo, Carlyle, KKR

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seal is displayed outside headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, 26 October 2011. (Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
09 Nov 2022
0

Financial regulators are looking at the biggest private equity firms’ use of WhatsApp and other messaging apps for work, in a signal that the US is ramping up its push to police Wall Street’s electronic communications. 

Apollo Global Management, Carlyle Group and KKR & Co said in regulatory filings this week that they received letters from the Securities and Exchange Commission on their use of electronic messaging for business.

Financial firms must follow rules to monitor business communications to head off improper conduct. Investment advisers and money managers are required to retain records related to the provision of investment advice. 

The use of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and other chat apps has become prevalent since the pandemic forced traders and dealmakers to work from home. Many of these apps have functions to make messages automatically disappear, and financial-firm employee use of the apps represents potential violations of SEC regulations. 

The SEC sent letters to dozens of investment firms in recent weeks as part of the probe. Over the past year, banking giants including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group have paid a record combined $2-billion in SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission penalties to settle related allegations.

Receiving a request for information doesn’t imply wrongdoing. Representatives for Carlyle, Apollo and KKR declined to comment. An SEC spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carlyle in a filing said that it received a request for information from the SEC “related to the preservation of certain types of electronic business communications” that could include “text messages and messages on WhatsApp, WeChat and similar applications.” The firm said it intends to cooperate fully with the inquiry. 

Certain Apollo investment-adviser subsidiaries have received a request from the SEC for information and documents related to an investigation into compliance with record retention requirements for business communications through electronic messaging, according to a filing.

KKR is cooperating with the inquiry into business-related electronic communications, which it doesn’t believe will have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or results of operations, its filing shows. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted