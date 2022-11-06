Romain Ntamack of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between France and England at Stade de France on 19 March 2022 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo: John Berry / Getty Images)

In November 2009, the Springboks travelled to Toulouse as the undisputed kings of Test rugby. Having beaten the British & Irish Lions in a fiercely contested series and having claimed five victories in the Tri-Nations, including three against the All Blacks, they had good reason to be confident ahead of a clash with an erratic French side.

On the day of the Test, however, confidence gave way to complacency and the Boks were handed a physical and tactical lesson.

The occasion began on the worst possible note for the visitors, as Durban-born musician Ras Dumisani launched into a rather unusual reggae version of the South African anthem. At the time, a visibly rattled group of players exchanged looks of confusion and frustration.

By contrast, a passionate and unwavering rendition of La Marseillaise was performed by the vast majority inside the Toulouse Stadium. In that moment it felt as if 100,000 people, rather than a modest capacity crowd of 30,000, were in attendance. The call to arms was answered by the home side, who went on to batter the Boks and claim a famous 20-13 victory.

A watershed for Boks

It’s worth reflecting on that result and performance some 13 years later. A lot has changed with regard to the form of the respective teams, and yet the mindset and method remain much the same.

The Boks have taken the lessons of that loss in Toulouse to heart and gone on to beat France in seven consecutive Tests.

Since 2020, Les Bleus have looked to the South Africans for inspiration and have adapted their approach and philosophy to become the most consistent team in Test rugby, winning 21 of their 27 Tests during this period.

Under coach Fabien Galthié, France have won a Six Nations Grand Slam and beaten every southern hemisphere team they have played. If they add the Boks to their list of victims in Marseille on 12 November, they deserve to be recognised as the best in the world as well as the outright favourites to win the 2023 World Cup.

Inspiring a revolution

In 2004, then Springbok coach Jake White implemented a game plan that harnessed the team’s traditional physical and kicking strengths and placed an emphasis on defence rather than ball-in-hand attack.

Over the years, and particularly at times when the Boks relied on these strengths to win big tournaments and titles, certain sectors of the media and the public denounced the strategy as restrictive or boring.

In the coaching and playing fraternity, however, many applauded the Boks for tailoring their approach to better suit the laws and trends of the game.

After the All Blacks lost three consecutive Tests to the Boks in 2009, New Zealand rugby initiated a tactical overhaul and invested more in departments such as the line-out and kicking game.

By 2010, the All Blacks had overtaken the Boks in these departments. Between 2010 and 2018, they won 86% of their Tests and claimed a plethora of titles, including two World Cups.

The Boks were more erratic during this period but, when they won the 2019 World Cup, another rugby nation decided to take a closer look at their methods.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The rise and rise of France

France appointed Galthié in the lead-up to the 2020 Six Nations. He then proceeded to recruit Shaun Edwards, the guru responsible for Wales’s defence, and Vlok Cilliers, the well-travelled South African kicking coach.

With the 2023 World Cup in France looming, Galthié was given a mandate to transform Les Bleus into a more complete side that could win – rather than merely compete and entertain – in their home tournament.

“South Africa were world champions [in 2019], firstly, because they certainly had the best pack in the world; secondly, because they had the best defence,” Galthié explained at the time.

France won four out of five matches in the Covid-19-affected 2020 Six Nations and finished second on the log.

Galthié was rewarded for backing a clutch of youngsters, including No 8 Gregory Alldritt, scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Romain Ntamack.

Under the tutelage of former France hooker William Servat, the pack delivered a series of encouraging performances. The influence of Edwards and Cilliers was equally evident as France began to dominate on defence and win the all-important territorial battle. On the back of that dominance, France created and finished a series of attacking opportunities – often in breathtaking fashion.

France improved steadily throughout the 2021 season without winning any significant silverware. A number of key players were involved in the playoffs of the Top 14 that season and, as a result, were ruled out of the subsequent three-Test series in Australia.

A weakened French side still managed to claim a groundbreaking win – the first on Australian soil in 31 years. The Wallabies rallied to win the series 2-1, though, and it spoke volumes for the rise in French standards that many believed that a greater opportunity had been missed.

Kings in the North

In November 2021, Galthié’s side started to exhibit a level of execution and composure to match their talent.

Les Bleus beat the All Blacks 40-25 to record their first win against New Zealand in 12 years, as well as their first victory against New Zealand in France since 2000.

Although those milestones were significant, France made a stronger statement with the manner of their performance.

Apart from dominating their more fancied opponents in the tight and in the air, they proved themselves to be both brave and ruthless on attack.

Still, France went into the 2022 Six Nations with everything to prove.

They outclassed a major contender in England and went on to record their third straight win against Ireland in this four-year cycle. After clinching their first Six Nations Grand Slam in 12 years, they racked up two wins in Japan to extend their winning run to 10 matches.

Prior to the start of the November internationals, Ireland sat at the top of the world rankings, yet France boasted the best overall winning record (78%) in this four-year cycle, as well as the best success rate against other nations ranked in World Rugby’s top 10 (73%).

And yet, for all that success, they’re yet to play – and beat – the Boks.

Some have predicted a clash of styles in Marseille on 12 November, given the quality of the attacking backs at France’s disposal.

Those in the know, however, have forecast a tactical arm wrestle akin to the 2019 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Wales.

The team that blinks first may surrender the result as well as the psychological advantage ahead of a potential World Cup quarterfinal meeting in October next year.

Next Saturday’s fixture is an occasion that the Boks – regardless of their terrific record in France – must treat with the utmost respect. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.