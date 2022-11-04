Mandla Ncikazi, co coach of Orlando Pirates and Romain Folz, head coach of AmaZulu FC with the trophy during the AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates joint press conference at Sport On Court Africa, Gateway Shopping Centre on 3 November, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Soweto side Orlando Pirates has been charged by the Premier Soccer League following the actions of their supporters in the MTN8 semifinal.

The team’s raucous spectators stormed onto the Peter Mokaba pitch after the Sea Robbers had sailed to a 3-0 aggregate victory over last season’s MTN8 winners, Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I can confirm that Orlando Pirates football club has been charged for spectator behaviour arising from the pitch invasion in the semifinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and themselves,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu in an audio statement.

The Buccaneers are set to appear before the PSL disciplinary committee on 14 November.

The news comes as the Buccaneers are preparing for their MTN8 final clash against AmaZulu, scheduled to take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday, 5 November.

Final date

The teams have never met in the final of the top eight competition before but did clash in the deciders of the Life Challenge Cup (now Nedbank Cup) in both 1973 and 1974. The Buccaneers emerged as victors on both occasions, claiming 5-2 and 1-0 victories respectively.

In all competitions, the two sides have clashed on 69 previous occasions, dating back to 1985. Pirates are once again ahead in this regard, leading the head-to-head 32-11. There have been 26 draws, while the Buccaneers have managed 98 goals in that time to the 57 scored by Usuthu.

With all these numbers in my mind, it seems the contest will be one-way traffic. But, of course, sport is never as simple as that. Especially considering that Pirates are still licking their wounds after being beaten by their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in their last DStv Premiership encounter a week ago.

Before that loss, the Sea Robbers were unbeaten in four matches — claiming two wins while playing to two stalemates. As for AmaZulu, they are unbeaten in five matches — though only one of those clashes ended in victory.

The Soweto giants are aware of the stubbornness of Usuthu and the potential threat the KwaZulu-Natal side may pose on home soil. Nonetheless, one of the club’s off-season signings Miguel Timm says the team is ready to compete and win their second MTN8 title in three seasons.

“When I joined the club, my target was to compete as much as possible in all competitions that are up for grabs. Making it this far was one of my short-term goals, so we’ll do our best to go on and win it,” said the 30-year-old former Marumo Gallants midfield anchor.

“We have enough quality to set it up the way that we want. We’re focused on ourselves and not worrying much about what the opposition is doing,” Timm continued.

“We haven’t spoken much about them. We know what we want to do in this final. Obviously, there has to be a winner and a loser, and we’ve prepared as well as possible to go on and win on the weekend.”

Both Pirates coach José Riveiro and AmaZulu tactician Romain Folz are seeking their first trophy win in South African football. Success for either will endear them to their respective fanbases, while defeat may mount pressure on them.

Folz is cognisant that his side will be outnumbered in the stands. The Frenchman maintains that this knowledge has made them even more ravenous for success on the day.

“As much as the stadium is going to be filled with a lot of Pirates fans, I know our fans will be there as well. If we get the trophy, it’s not for me and it’s not for the players — it’s for the fans,” said the AmaZulu coach.

“We are all aware of the club’s history that they last won a trophy in 1992 but that doesn’t put pressure on us.”

The sold-out clash kicks off at 6pm on Saturday at Durban’s Moses Mabhida. It will be broadcast on SuperSport PSL as well as on SABC. DM