Temba Bavuma of Proteas dives to save his wicket during the Proteas' T20 World match against Pakistan in Sydney on 3 November 2022. (Photo: Isuru Sameera Peiris / Gallo Images)

Rain. The Duckworth/Lewis system. Nerves. Dropped catches. There was a familiarity about the Proteas’ 33-run (Duckworth/Lewis System) loss in their penultimate T20 World Cup group match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Instead of securing their place in the last four with victory against a Pakistan side that until this clash had been poor in the tournament, South Africa will have to beat the Netherlands on 6 November to progress to the semifinals.

On paper, that clash should be a mismatch. But this is a World Cup. And this is South Africa. Nothing is guaranteed because it seems they are cursed in global tournaments.

It was at the Sydney Cricket Ground, 30 years ago, when the curse started at the 1992 World Cup. Rain that day ruined what was a tight contest when, after a break, the scoreboard showed South Africa needed 22 runs from one ball to win. Before the rain stopped play, they required 22 from 13 balls.

Fast-forward 30 years to the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan. When rain arrived, the Proteas were on 69 for four after nine overs. They needed 116 off 66 balls, or 1.76 runs per ball, to win the match.

It was not easy, but not insurmountable in T20 cricket. After a rain delay the equation had changed to the Proteas needing 73 from 30 balls, or 2.43 runs a ball. An extra o.67 runs per ball makes every dot ball more valuable. It tips the scales firmly in the bowling side’s favour.

Brain over brawn

Henrich Klaasen, in for the injured David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs were at the crease and capable of big hitting when play resumed. They hit 14 off the 10th over of the innings (the first after the rain delay), to keep their slim hopes alive of reaching the distant target.

They scored 11 off the first four balls of the 11th over, bowled by left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi. Just about on track. But the pressure was relentless. Klaasen skied the fifth ball and was caught in the deep by Mohammad Wasim. A wicket and a dot ball. The pressure ramped up.

Wayne Parnell scored a run off the final ball of the over, but it was not enough. The Proteas had added 26 runs off the first 12 balls after the resumption of play. They still needed 47 from 18 with the huge-hitting Stubbs on strike.

Wasim bowled a great 12th over, conceding four runs before removing Parnell. Kagiso Rabada saw off the last ball. Just 12 balls remained with 43 runs needed. A slim chance.

But the 13th over was a masterpiece in death bowling by the impressive Naseem Shah. Four accurate, beautifully disguised slower balls flummoxed Stubbs. Brain overcame brawn in those few minutes. It was game over.

It’s the fourth time out of four that South Africa have lost to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup.

Control of destiny

At least South Africa still have control of their destiny. Beat the Netherlands and they are into the semis. But if the match is rained off in Adelaide, then it becomes more complicated.

As it stands South Africa have five log points and Pakistan and Bangladesh, who meet next, have four. All three sides have won two matches (South Africa’s first match against Zimbabwe was rained off). If the Proteas’ match against the Netherlands is rained out, they would earn one log point and move to six.

If the weather doesn’t cancel the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match and it goes ahead, the winner of that clash will advance because they will also be on six points, but have one more win than the Proteas. It would be another cruel scenario for South Africa.

But they had their chances against Pakistan to ease their passage to the semis and fell short.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat with the inclement weather in mind. His side were reeling at 43 for four after a superb burst from Lungi Ngidi, Parnell and Anrich Nortje.

South Africa could not keep up the pressure as first Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz put on 52 for the fifth wicket. Tabraiz Shamsi trapped Nawaz (28 off 22 balls) leg before, even though his bat hit the ball to end the stand.

Shadab Khan joined Iftikhar and the pair brutally dismantled the Proteas in the final overs through a combination of great hitting, difficult wet conditions and some sloppy fielding.

They advanced the score to 177, putting on a partnership of 82 off only 36 balls. Although the Proteas bounced back with three wickets in three balls the damage was done. Shadab scored 52 from 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes, while Iftikhar scored 51 from 35 balls.

“It was disappointing after getting them four down early and then letting them get to that score. We have some questions to answer,” captain Temba Bavuma said afterwards.

“The weather was an issue, but the bowlers do practise with a wet ball, so we are not going to use it as an excuse. We could have been better.

“The Netherlands game is big for us now. So, we want to put this game behind us as quickly as possible.”

Bavuma will go to Adelaide a happier man after recording his highest score of the tournament, a brisk 36 off 19 balls. He looked in good touch but was undone by Shadab’s spin just before the rain forced players off the field.

Shadab bowled Aiden Markram (20) two balls later, which sent the Pakistan players scurrying off the field in a happy mood as the rain poured. DM