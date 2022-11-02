Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns and Tshepo Rikhotso of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on 29 October 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

The DStv Premiership has taken a hiatus to accommodate the fast-approaching Fifa World Cup in Qatar. In the first stanza of this season’s league play, there have been familiar happenings, such as Mamelodi Sundowns comfortably leading the pack.

Sundowns are at the forefront, with 28 points after 12 matches. Having won the last five league titles on the trot, the Yellow Nation are confident of making it six titles in a row.

Of course, Masandawana would like to win the local league crown as well as the continental CAF Champions League. Despite their dominance on home soil, the Tshwane side has not been able to transfer this form to the continental showpiece, winning it only once (in 2016).

Meanwhile, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs remain consistent in their inconsistency, despite some shrewd business done in the transfer market before it closed a couple of months ago.

The two Soweto rivals have not tasted a league title in years, to the frustration of their large support bases. The Buccaneers last lifted the Premiership in 2012, while Amakhosi’s most recent league triumph was in 2015.

Sundowns could still fall into an unlikely slump when league action returns, potentially allowing Amakhosi or the Sea Robbers to end their droughts.

Chiefs are fourth and trail Masandawana by seven points, while Pirates are fifth and two points behind their sworn foes. But each has played a game more than Masandawana, which makes their endeavour tricky, if not impossible.

Season’s surprises

There have also been some surprises this season. One, in particular, is Richards Bay. The Premiership rookies sit second behind 12-time South African champions Sundowns — trailing the Tshwane juggernaut by five points.

Although the KwaZulu-Natal outfit has played a game more than the leaders, their current position remains remarkable. Especially as heading into a new season, newly promoted teams are always the top contenders to drop back into the second tier just as quickly as they rose up.

That hasn’t been the case though for the Natal Rich Boyz. They have played 13 matches. Of those, six ended in victory and five resulted in stalemates. They have also lost the joint fewest matches this season (two), alongside Masandawana.

By any stretch of the imagination, the KZN club has enjoyed the best possible start in this new chapter. Only a dire dip in form would see them plunge into the relegation scrap come the last quarter of the season. Nevertheless, the side remains humble and focused.

“The main objective, for now, is to stay in the Premiership for next season so that we continue to build a sustainable team. We want to build a football club that will be able to attract sponsors and new supporters. There’s no pressure,” said club chairperson Jomo Biyela to City Press recently.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

By contrast, last season’s rookies, Royal AM and Sekhukhune United, have struggled to replicate the kind of form that saw them finish third and 11th, respectively, during their debut seasons.

Following the departure of John Maduka, who coached Royal AM to that unprecedented landmark spot in their debut top-flight season (and qualified them for continental football as a result), they have struggled to find their footing this time around.

Thwihli Thwahla, as the team owned by KZN businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is affectionately known, are currently ninth on the Premiership table. From their 12 games so far, they only have 16 points to show. After losing only seven matches in the 2021/2022 season, they have already lost six in this instalment.

It is a drastic change from their fairytale campaign last time out, which came on the back of the team buying out the then financially strapped and now defunct Bloemfontein Celtic.

Sekhukhune find themselves in the same stormy waters as Royal. Though the KZN outfit still has its head firmly above water, Babina Noko, on the other hand, are gasping for air as they languish second from bottom on the league table.

It is a significant fall from when they went toe-to-toe with Sundowns at the beginning of last season, before losing momentum late on to marginally miss out on a top-eight finish.

This time around they have managed only two wins, five draws and the same number of defeats, leaving them with a paltry return of 11 points from their 12 matches to date.

This return recently cost the team’s coach, Kaitano Tembo, his job.

“Ever the professional and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one. Sport in general (and football, in particular) is result-driven. This remains true for a club that finds itself in a very precarious position in the DStv Premiership,” the club’s chief executive, Jonas Malatji, stated on Tembo’s departure.

The former SuperSport United coach joined Romain Folz — who voluntarily vacated his seat at Marumo Gallants before joining AmaZulu — on the list of coaching reshuffles to date.

Daine Klate (Chippa United), Brandon Truter (AmaZulu) and Dylan Kerr (Swallows) were also relieved of their coaching duties this season.

When the league makes its return on 30 December, the 16 teams will be looking to either carry on their current momentum or return rejuvenated and turn their fortunes around. DM