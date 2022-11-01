We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Measles outbreak spreads to another district in Limpopo

Maverick Citizen

HEALTH ALERT

Measles outbreak spreads to another district in Limpopo

Community members attending a measles vaccination campaign in Limpopo in September. (Photo: Supplied)
By Estelle Ellis
01 Nov 2022
0

The outbreak of measles in South Africa, up to now confined to greater Sekhukhune district in Limpopo around Groblersdal has now spread to the Mopani district.

With the three new cases reported in Giyani, Limpopo the number of cases in a measles outbreak in Limpopo now stands at 15.

As three new cases were reported for Giyani, this district too meets the requirements for the declaration of an outbreak according to World Health Organization standards.

While the ages of patients in the Greater Sekhukhune District range from babies to 24 years of age, the ages of those infected in the Mopani district ranged between 2-5 years.

In the greater Sekhukhune district, three children were fully vaccinated, seven had unknown measles vaccination histories, and two children had not been vaccinated against measles.

Of the new cases, none were hospitalised.

The symptoms of measles:

  • Fever
  • Rash
  • Cough
  • Red Eyes
  • Runny nose

The virus can cause serious and life-threatening complications including pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death. 

Measles complications are especially severe in malnourished children and those young infants under two years of age. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Dr Nishi Prabdial-Sing from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said their investigations had only established a link between two cases. “None were school-related or events related,” she said. 

She said about one in 50 persons who have been vaccinated with measles may develop a mild fever and a rash similar to the measles rash and two cases of this rare side effect have been documented in Limpopo recently. 

“Other rare reasons why people who have been vaccinated develop measles include interference with maternal antibodies or loss of vaccine potency. Children who are vaccinated at six months still have residual antibodies against measles from their mothers. These may interfere with the vaccine, and prevent it from eliciting a robust antibody response. Usually, this problem is overcome by providing two opportunities for the measles vaccine in childhood, as with the second measles dose given at 12 months.

“Another reason, which is less common, is that after the 10-dose measles vial has been reconstituted, it needs to be maintained at minus -5o℃. Once the vial is reconstituted, the vaccine will degrade at higher temperatures. At -27℃, the vaccine loses 50% potency every hour. This means that when out of the fridge, it should be kept on ice. Sometimes in busy clinics, this procedure may not strictly be adhered to. Then, kids who receive the vaccine might effectively receive a slightly lower dose of active vaccine, and although still protective might be less so. Training at clinics and health care facilities with regard to vaccine dosage and stability is continual,” she added.

Phopi Ramathuba, measles vaccination campaign
Limpopo Health MEC Phopi Ramathuba attending a measles vaccination campaign in Limpopo in September. (Photo: Supplied)

The Limpopo Department of Health has so far ignored questions on preventative measures and vaccination campaigns in the province.  DM/MC

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted