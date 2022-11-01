With the three new cases reported in Giyani, Limpopo the number of cases in a measles outbreak in Limpopo now stands at 15.

As three new cases were reported for Giyani, this district too meets the requirements for the declaration of an outbreak according to World Health Organization standards.

While the ages of patients in the Greater Sekhukhune District range from babies to 24 years of age, the ages of those infected in the Mopani district ranged between 2-5 years.

In the greater Sekhukhune district, three children were fully vaccinated, seven had unknown measles vaccination histories, and two children had not been vaccinated against measles.

Of the new cases, none were hospitalised.

The symptoms of measles:

Fever

Rash

Cough

Red Eyes

Runny nose

The virus can cause serious and life-threatening complications including pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death.

Measles complications are especially severe in malnourished children and those young infants under two years of age.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Dr Nishi Prabdial-Sing from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said their investigations had only established a link between two cases. “None were school-related or events related,” she said.

She said about one in 50 persons who have been vaccinated with measles may develop a mild fever and a rash similar to the measles rash and two cases of this rare side effect have been documented in Limpopo recently.

“Other rare reasons why people who have been vaccinated develop measles include interference with maternal antibodies or loss of vaccine potency. Children who are vaccinated at six months still have residual antibodies against measles from their mothers. These may interfere with the vaccine, and prevent it from eliciting a robust antibody response. Usually, this problem is overcome by providing two opportunities for the measles vaccine in childhood, as with the second measles dose given at 12 months.

“Another reason, which is less common, is that after the 10-dose measles vial has been reconstituted, it needs to be maintained at minus -5o℃. Once the vial is reconstituted, the vaccine will degrade at higher temperatures. At -27℃, the vaccine loses 50% potency every hour. This means that when out of the fridge, it should be kept on ice. Sometimes in busy clinics, this procedure may not strictly be adhered to. Then, kids who receive the vaccine might effectively receive a slightly lower dose of active vaccine, and although still protective might be less so. Training at clinics and health care facilities with regard to vaccine dosage and stability is continual,” she added.

The Limpopo Department of Health has so far ignored questions on preventative measures and vaccination campaigns in the province. DM/MC