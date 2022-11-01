X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Absa PMI up slightly, but employment index drops sharpl...

Business Maverick

MANUFACTURING SECTOR ANALYSIS

Absa PMI up slightly, but employment index drops sharply

(Image: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
01 Nov 2022
0

The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose modestly in October to 50 as rolling blackouts abated from September levels. That places the PMI precisely in neutral territory, as its range is zero to 100. Worryingly, the employment index fell deeper into negative territory, suggesting that jobs are not on the manufacturing assembly line.

The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of confidence in the manufacturing sector that often mirrors production trends, rose to 50 in October from 48.2 in September. The Transnet strike and persistent if slightly less intensive rolling blackouts capped any further gains, leaving the index precisely in neutral territory. 

“[A]s the intensity of load shedding was less severe compared to September, the business activity index did improve from the previous month. At 48.8 points, it still indicates weak output, but this was the best reading since March 2022,” Absa said. “It is a better start to Q4 than the Q3 average, which bodes well for actual manufacturing output in the final quarter of the year.” 

Worryingly, the employment index fell deeper into negative territory, suggesting that jobs are not on the manufacturing assembly line against the backdrop of an unemployment rate of over 33%.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Moving against the improvement in business activity, the employment index dropped sharply in October. The index fell to its lowest level in about two years,” Absa said. “Given the history of this series where sharp declines reverse in subsequent months, we need to be careful to not read too much into the drop. However, for now, this remains a worrying development.”  

Overall, at 50, the index is flashing neither red nor green lights, it’s just kind of muddling along. A more robust signal for the manufacturing sector at the start of this final quarter of 2022 would have been welcome. 

The jury remains out on whether the economy contracted in the third quarter after shrinking in the second, which would herald a recession. Another poor quarter to cap the year would put paid to the Treasury’s expectations of 1.9% growth this year.

And the Treasury’s forecasts are invariably optimistic. With global growth slowing, interest rates rising, and inflation still a concern, the manufacturing sector and the wider South African economy have little traction at the moment. Don’t be surprised if growth for 2022 fails to reach current official expectations. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted