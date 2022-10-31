Congratulations Caryn Dolley on the publication of Clash of the Cartels!

Now available from the Daily Maverick shop.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

Order Your Copy Today
Clash of the Cartels Book advert

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Clash of the Cartels is Caryn Dolley’s latest release.

Journalist Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of kingpins from across the world. Through examining police investigations, delving into court documents, interviews with countless sources, and painstakingly tracking arrests, she pieces together a horrific puzzle showing how different criminal empires have overlapped, merged and clashed in South Africa.

From off the Irish coast to a jail in Dubai, US courtrooms, ports in Australia and Brazil and cities in Serbia, this is the story of how some of the most ruthless criminals slither around South Africa, living among us while commanding gangs responsible for bloody warfare across the globe.

Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how specific drug cartels and syndicates have operated via South Africa, becoming embroiled in deadly violence in the country and bolstering local criminal networks.

Through excavating and unravelling legal action against suspects and crooks from around the world, we get a rare glimpse into the activities – and personalities – of the characters often facelessly lumped together under the topic of “transnational organised crime”.

Pre-order yours today. →
Clash of the Cartels by Caryn Dolley: Tracing the footp...

Maverick Life

BOOK EXCERPT

Clash of the Cartels by Caryn Dolley: Tracing the footprints of drug kingpins

'Clash of the Cartels' by Caryn Dolley book cover. Image: Daily Maverick
By Caryn Dolley
31 Oct 2022
0

Journalist Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of drug kingpins from across the world. Through examining police investigations, delving into court documents, interviews with countless sources, and painstakingly tracking arrests, she pieces together a horrific puzzle showing how different criminal empires have overlapped, merged and clashed in South Africa.

From off the Irish coast, to a jail in Dubai, US courtrooms, ports in Australia and Brazil, and cities in Serbia, this is the story of how some of the most ruthless criminals slither around South Africa, living among us while commanding gangs responsible for bloody warfare across the globe.

***

February 2016: Two men walk up to each other in the pulsating hustle of a Johannesburg street. Pedestrians pace, cars honk, engines rev. Melting into this mayhem, the men greet in English, then switch over to Spanish, initially chit-chatting about health issues including backache. 

They move on to discussing cars, work, the beach, and the weather, specifically noting how the sun’s effect is just like in Cuba. The two exchange words about whether to eat breakfast, or lunch, or to simply sip on some coffee instead.

They switch to more pressing topics – they refer to someone named Jabon who is “the biggest warrior of them all”. The duo discusses how “that old lady” Griselda was murdered in the Colombian city of Medellín, how someone named Amado “stole twelve” from someone named Pablo, and someone who “in different times” was “in prison at the cathedral”. They also talk about how to shoot properly – “it” needed to be pressed against the throat. 

Decoding the duo’s conversation, it appears Jabon was the nickname of Wilber Alirio Varela-Fajardo, a high-ranking member of Colombia’s North Valley Cartel, that pushed multiple tons of cocaine into Europe and the United States. Jabon was known as the boss of a squad of hitmen and was murdered in Venezuela in 2008. Griselda could be a reference to the infamous Griselda Blanco, a cocaine trafficker who ranked in the top tier of Colombia’s Medellín Cartel. She was murdered in 2012 – two bullets snuffed out her life. “Amado stealing twelve from Pablo” seemed to refer to Mexican drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes who may have stolen twelve tons of cocaine from none other than globally notorious fellow trafficker Pablo Escobar, of Colombia. Both Fuentes and Escobar died in the 1990s. Fuentes’s life ended rather strangely after he had plastic surgery to alter his appearance – perhaps a permanent disguise to throw off cops who were on his trail. Escobar was shot. Meanwhile, the mention of someone jailed in “the cathedral” was more than likely a reference to its Spanish translation, La Catedral – the name of a prison overlooking Medellín built according to specifications provided by Escobar who was once detained there. 

So, who exactly were the two men seeming to casually discuss some of the world’s most infamous – and assassinated – narco-traffickers on a first-name basis in South Africa’s City of Gold? One was an informant secretly working with the United States government. The other was a man from Cuba and one of the world’s most unabashed drug dealers, Nelson Pablo Yester-Garrido. DM/ ML

Clash of the Cartels is available from the Daily Maverick Shop. We offer free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted