Another Lula moment as Brazilians celebrate presidentia...

Defend Truth

IN PICTURES

Another Lula moment as Brazilians celebrate presidential elections outcome

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva waves, along with his wife Janja and his vice-presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin, after his victory in the presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Sebastiao Moreira)
By Daily Maverick
31 Oct 2022
0

The left is right - Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is back after a tight presidential contest, edging out Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazilians took to the streets to celebrate their new (old) president. The return of former president “Lula” (2003 – 2010) is being welcomed back as the man who built a social welfare programme that lifted millions out of poverty. He was, however, also imprisoned for corruption and money laundering. But Brazilians are giving the Workers’ Party leader a second chance.

Lula da Silva won 50.9% of the vote, edging out Jair Bolsonaro who got 49.1% of the vote.

Candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva kisses his wife Rosângela Lula da Silva after being elected president of Brazil on 30 October 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo: Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images)
Supporters of Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrate the results of the second round of presidential elections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 30 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Antonio Lacerda)
Supporters of Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Fernando Bizerra)
Thousands of supporters of Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrate the results of the second round of presidential elections in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Fernando Bizerra)
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva delivers a speech along with his wife after his victory in the presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Fernando Bizerra)
Supporters of Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Fernando Bizerra)
Aerial view of Cinelandia District in downtown Rio de Janeiro as supporters of newly elected president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrate his victory on 30 October 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Wagner Meier / Getty Images)
Supporters of candidate Jair Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party show dejection after candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party is announced as winner of the presidential runoff on 30 October 2022 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo: Wagner Meier / Getty Images)
Supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva react while watching the vote count during the runoff presidential election at Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 October 2022.  (Photo: Leonardo Carrato / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Street vendors offer T-shirts with the faces of presidential candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the murdered councillor Marielle Franco in downtown Rio de Janeiro ahead of presidential elections on 24 September 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty Images)
Dozens of people protest in the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 August 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Fernando Bizerra)
A mural of the late human rights activist Bruno Pereira at Parque dos Igarapes in Belem, Para state, Brazil, on 2 September 2022. (Photo: Maira Erlich / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Military police officers stand guard as President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro delivers a speech during his first re-election campaign rally ahead of the 2 October elections on 16 August 2022 in Juiz de Fora, Brazil. (Photo: Andre Borges / Getty Images)
A wall displaying posters of protest against inflation and the Jair Bolsonaro government on 23 September 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo: Gustavo Minas / Getty Images)
Supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s former president, wave flags during the runoff presidential election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 October 2022. (Photo: Leonardo Carrato / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A person holds a poster with portraits of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araujo during a demonstration called throughout the country by officials of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) to ask for Justice for their murders, in Brasilia, Brazil, 23 June 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Joedson Alves)
A demonstrator burns a photo of President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest of Coletivo Movimenta in front of Palácio do Planalto on 23 June 2022 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo: Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)
Supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s former president, react while watching the vote count during the runoff presidential election at Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 October 2022. (Photo: Leonardo Carrato / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A protester in support of the electoral system in front of the headquarters of the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, 3 August 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Joedson Alves)
Hundreds of Brazilians gather to read pro-democracy manifestoes in the framework of the attacks by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro on the electoral process in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 August 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Fernando Bizerra)
Gallery

