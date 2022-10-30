X

Women battling crime, sexual violence to survive in Lan...

South Africa

STREET TALK

Women navigating crime and sexual violence in order to live and survive in Langa

Crime and sexual violence are rife in Langa township, according to community members. (Photo: coderedco.org/Wikipedia)
By Street Talk
30 Oct 2022
0

Six people share their experiences of personal safety, gender-based violence, sexuality and the breakdown of the social fabric in the townships.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk Logo

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Visit Daily Maverick's home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

