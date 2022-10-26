X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MTBPS: SRD grant extended for another year to March 202...

Business Maverick

MTBPS

Mini budget — SRD grant extended for another year to March 2024 

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the Medium Term Budget Speech on Wednesday 26 October 2022 at City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Neesa Moodley
26 Oct 2022
0

Funding remains a contentious issue although the Minister of Finance has said the extension of the social relief of distress grant will not compromise fiscal consolidation.

The government buckled to widespread pressure this week, with the announcement of a year-long extension of the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant to 31 March 2024. The grant, which currently stands at R35o a month, was first introduced in April 2020 to negate the effects of the Covid pandemic. It has now been extended for the third time. However, funding for the grant remains a topic of hot debate with the National Treasury previously saying it costs the country R50-billion a year. 

Options that have been offered up to date include a wealth tax on those who earn more than R1-million a year or an increase in VAT. In his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday, 26 October, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says that the grant extension will not compromise fiscal consolidation. “Any permanent extension or replacement [of the SRD grant] will require permanent increases in revenue, reductions in spending elsewhere, or a combination of the two.” 

Godongwana emphasised despite the provision in the mini-budget, discussions on the future of the grant are ongoing and “involve very difficult trade-offs and financing decisions”.  

Earlier this year, the income threshold means test for the SRD grant was increased from R350 to R624 a month, widening the net of those who qualify for the grant. Currently, around 7.5-million people receive the grant and the department of social development expects this to now increase to around 10.5-million recipients. However, with the easing of the income threshold, more checks and balances have been introduced. One of the stipulations, for example, is that South Africans may not “unreasonably refuse” to accept employment or educational opportunities. How this will be enforced or checked has not been spelt out. The more stringent qualification criteria resulted in a rollover of R2-billion of unspent funds as fewer applicants took up the SRD grant. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Godongwana has seen fit to increase non-interest spending by R52.4-billion in 2023/24 and a further R58.5-billion in 2024/25, which is largely to accommodate the extension of the SRD grant. However, these amounts will also cater for improved investment in infrastructure, funding to increase the number of police, and implementation of the State Capture Commission recommendations. 

Two months ago, Treasury proposed a targeted job-seeker grant and a caregiver grant to replace the R350-a-month SRD grant. However, this was rejected out of hand by unions, including the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu). In a statement, Saftu said the group of 4.6 million current SRD grant beneficiaries, who are regarded as too poor and marginalised to seek work, would not qualify for the grant; nor would the group of 1.9 million ‘less poor’ beneficiaries, because they are regarded as better off. So, 62% of current SRD beneficiaries would be excluded from the job seekers grant.

Saftu has instead counter-proposed that government introduce a monthly universal basic income grant of R1,500 for the unemployed and lowest-paid workers. The federation of unions also discounts the idea of increasing VAT on the grounds that it will “hit the poor more than the rich”, instead touting the introduction of a wealth tax, “so that the rich pay more tax”. BM/DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted