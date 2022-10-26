X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Murder trial for slain Phelokazi Mqathanya finally set...

Maverick Citizen

GROUNDUP

Khayelitsha murder trial for slain Phelokazi Mqathanya finally set for January

Members of Free Gender protest at Khayelitsha Remembrance Square outside the magistrate’s court after the case was postponed in September. (Archive photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana)
By Mary-Anne Gontsana
26 Oct 2022
0

The case was previously postponed at least 11 times since May 2022.

Family and friends of Phelokazi Mqathanya breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday as the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court finally set a trial date for her murder case.

Mqathanya, who lived in Site C in Khayelitsha, was stabbed to death on 2 May 2021. She was lesbian and her family and activists believe her murder was a hate crime.

The accused, Bongani Ngadleka, was arrested soon after the murder. But after several delays in the investigations and four court postponements, the case was removed from the roll on 14 December 2021. The case was brought back to court on 5 May 2022 following action by Free Gender, a lesbian rights organisation.

Further postponements followed. On 13 October, the case was postponed because two of the prosecutors were not at court. This was the eleventh time the case had been postponed since the matter was brought back to the court in May.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

On Tuesday, Ngadleka entered the dock briefly wearing black and gold sunglasses and a grey suit. Responding to questions from the magistrate, the state revealed that it intends to call four witnesses to testify during the trial. Ngadleka’s lawyer told the court that they have two witnesses. The lawyer said that Ngadleka has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The matter was then set down for trial next year.

Outside court, GroundUp spoke to Free Gender’s Funeka Soldaat, Velisa Jara and Mqathanya’s sister Nozuko Ndlwana.

Soldaat said they were relieved that a trial date had finally been set. “Even though the trial is for next year, at least we are getting somewhere.”

Ndlwana told GroundUp that the fact that a trial date has now been scheduled has given some comfort and hope that there will be justice for her sister’s murder. This also means that the accused, Ngadleka, will remain behind bars during the festive season, she said.

The case was remanded to 18 January. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted