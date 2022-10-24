Quinton de Kock of the Proteas plays a shot on his way to scoring 47 off 18 deliveries during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Blundstone Arena on 24 October 2022 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo: Isuru Sameera / Gallo Images)

Proteas. Rain. World Cups. It’s a story that has been told many times before.

This time, however, the Proteas are not yet out of the T20 World Cup. In fact, they have just started, but it has made their journey to the elusive ICC trophy more challenging than expected.

South Africa’s World Cup opener against Zimbabwe at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Australia, was predicted by many to be a formality win and a good way for the side to ease into the tournament, despite skipper Temba Bavuma rubbishing those claims earlier this week.

“We don’t want to ease ourselves into the tournament. There’s really no time to do that,” he told journalists earlier this week.

The weather would rain on any plans the Proteas had of starting the tournament positively, despite the fireworks from the blade of De Kock.

The match between the neighbouring countries was originally restricted to nine overs per side — instead of the usual 20 — that would eventually change to seven overs, after sporadic showers, before being called off altogether after more rain.

De Kock on fire

Four. Four. Four. Six. Four. One.

That’s how the first over of South Africa’s chase went.

Chasing a modest total of 80 runs to win in nine overs, the Proteas — and De Kock in particular — came out guns blazing to reach the total as quickly as possible before any more rainfall.

De Kock would eventually finish on a blistering 47 off 18 deliveries, striking nine thunderous fours and a solitary six.

His opening partner, Bavuma, could only watch in awe from the non-striker’s end as he faced only two deliveries, scoring two.

Incredibly, the pair put on 51 runs in only three overs, as the Proteas were almost assured of victory.

However, despite the best efforts of the umpires to ensure there would be a result in the match, the heavy rain was deemed too dangerous to complete the remaining two overs which would have constituted a match and a probable favourable result for the Proteas.

As South Africa’s luck would have it, had the rain subsided enough for the players to get back on to the field, the Proteas would not have had to bat again because their required score at five overs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method was 46 — a total the Proteas passed halfway through the third over.

Good start

Prior to that, the Proteas made brilliant use of the conditions to restrict Zimbabwe to 79-5 in their nine overs after captain Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat first.

The decision was a brave one, considering the probability of more showers and the likelihood of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method coming into play.

The pitch also suited the South African bowlers who hit hard lengths on the hard, fast deck at the Blundstone Arena.

Wayne Parnell grabbed the first wicket of Ervine in the second over of the match, after spearhead Kagiso Rabada — playing in his 50th T20I match — built the pressure with an excellent opening over.

From there it was panic stations by the Zimbabweans who looked frenetic in their first Super 12 match — after coming through the preliminary group stage matches on top of their group.

Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza fell cheaply in the third over to Lungi Ngidi to leave Zimbabwe reeling at 14-3.

It would go from bad to worse as Sean Williams was excellently run out by David Miller at cover in Parnell’s next over.

From there the Zimbabweans — through Wesley Madhevere (35 off 18) and Milton Shumba (18 off 20) — built a well-crafted 55-run partnership to get the score to 79-4 before Anrich Nortje snatched the wicket of Shumba off the final delivery of the innings.

After the rained-out result, the Proteas are now in a position where they cannot afford to slip up against any team in the group stage if they want to make it through to the semifinal stage.

The Proteas face Bangladesh on Thursday. Rain is once again expected for the clash in Sydney. DM