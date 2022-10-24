X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
R493-million grant loss will be ‘catastrophic’ to Amath...

South Africa

GROUNDUP

Loss of R493-million grant will be ‘catastrophic’ to Amathole municipality, activists say

Nqileni Village, which falls within the Amathole District Municipality, is dependent on water from the Mncwasa Water Scheme, which is in desperate need of restoration and maintenance. (Photo: Mkhuseli Sizani)
By Daniel Steyn
24 Oct 2022
0

The municipality may have to forfeit the conditional Municipal Infrastructure Grant grant due to underspending.

The Amathole District Municipality (ADM) risks losing a R493-million conditional grant because it has failed to spend the first R100-million portion. The Municipal Infrastructure Grant was allocated to the municipality in July by the National Treasury.

A large section of the Wild Coast runs through the district, including the well-known Hole in the Wall tourist spot. In the 2011 census, the municipality had a population of just under 900,000.

60% of the first R100-million was supposed to have been spent by September in order for the second portion to be released. Not a cent of the grant has been spent thus far. The municipality has blamed the underspending on staff protests.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has asked the municipality to provide an explanation for the underspending, or risk losing the grant.

The ADM’s mandate is to provide water and sanitation to about 900,000 people. But it is bankrupt, has not had a clean audit in more than five years, and is under financial administration. It is plagued by political instability and currently without a municipal manager.

“The impact of losing this R500-million grant on the lives of ADM’s citizens is going to be catastrophic,” a group of activists and community members wrote in a statement on 18 October.

The group includes ward councillors, traditional leaders, and non-profit organisations such as Viva con Agua, Equality Collective, and Sonke Gender Justice. They say that the grant was allocated to several projects enabling the municipality to build and restore critical water and sanitation.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“We call on senior leadership at ADM, councillors and the provincial government to do everything in their powers to ensure that the R500-million grant allocation for our communities remains with ADM and gets spent where it is desperately needed,” the statement reads.

The group wants the ADM to publicly communicate how the municipality plans to save the grant, address under-expenditure, and meet the obligations of the Integrated Development Plan. They also want the ADM to address the delayed recruitment of a qualified Municipal Manager and the submission of financial statements.

The Mncwasa Water Scheme, finished in 2015, was built by ADM to provide water to 33,000 people. But only five years in, due to a lack of maintenance, the scheme started to give problems and is now barely able to supply water.

“This is just one example of the disintegration of water infrastructure emanating from the poor financial position of the municipality,” the group says.

Municipal spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso told GroundUp that the planned spending of the conditional grant has been blocked by recent industrial action at ADM, which started in June and ended last week.

“ADM has plans in place to expedite expenditure of its conditional grant,” Madikizela-Vuso said. This included requesting assistance from the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent, a national government body that supports local government. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted