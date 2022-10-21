“I am worried about that because they said they will cut it,” Biden told reporters in Pittsburgh, where he was campaigning with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy warned Tuesday his party would not write a blank cheque for Ukraine if they win a majority in the House, the most glaring sign yet of growing scepticism within the GOP about US financial support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.
“People are going to be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank [cheque] to Ukraine,” McCarthy, who would likely become Speaker if Republicans take control of the House, said at an event sponsored by Punchbowl News.
