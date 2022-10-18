X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Seven prisoners escape Makhanda prison through ‘open wi...

Defend Truth

PRISON BREAK

Seven prisoners escape Makhanda correctional facility through ‘open window’

Illustrative Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash
By Vincent Cruywagen
18 Oct 2022
0

The escapees have been described by police as dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public.

One of the seven inmates who escaped from the Makhanda correctional facility in Makhanda is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

This information was confirmed Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli. 

South African detainee Luvuyo September is among seven prisoners who escaped on Tuesday morning. September faces charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

The other six are all Zimbabwean nationals, five of whom had been convicted of rhino poaching, namely Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho,  Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinga.

The seventh escapee, Bennet Kwarrile, is facing charges of housebreaking and theft and attempted murder

A 72-hour activation plan was immediately implemented to apprehend the escapees. 

Shortly after 4am, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) personnel noticed that a cell window had been opened through which the seven prisoners allegedly made their escape, prompting speculation that this could have been an inside job.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo appealed to the public for any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the escapees.

A meeting was held at the correctional facility to get the bottom of the incident and whether DCS officials allegedly conspired with the inmates.

According to the DCS annual report 2021/22, tabled before the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, the number of inmates escaping from Correctional Services facilities totalled 22 out of 143,223 prisoners.

The same report also paints a grim picture of correctional officers having allegedly been found guilty of corrupt activities, with 74 reported cases.

In April this year, three inmates escaped from Malmesbury Correctional Facility. Earlier in January, six inmates escaped while on their way to court at Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Following the Malmesbury incident, the DA’s Shadow Minister of Correctional Services Janho Engelbrecht indicated the party would write to Gratitude Magwabishe, National Assembly chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, to demand a full probe into the state of Malmesbury Prison.

Engelbrecht also indicated that the April escape was the latest in a series of similar incidents at Malmesbury. According to Engelbrecht, 69 convicts fled in June 2020, two in February 2021 and three in April 2022.

Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (Jics) spokesperson Emmarentia Cupido told Daily Maverick that from April 2022 to 18 October 2022, Jics only has confirmation of three escapes and attempted escapees from Rustenburg, Drakenstein Medium and Pollsmoor Medium.

“Jics specifically deals with conditions under which inmates are incarcerated. DCS is not mandated to report to Jics on attempted/escapees.”

Jics previously sounded the alarm after 16 awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, better known as ‘Sun City’, on 9 April, 2018. The prisoners had escaped through a pipe shaft and broke through a wall to escape but were later recaptured.

At that time, Jics indicated that the spate of prison escapes may have been related to possible unconducive conditions at the prisons, which decrease the safety of prisoners.

Following the Makhanda prison break, police warned of the danger the escapees pose to the community and that they should not be approached. Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli warned that anyone found to be protecting an escaped prisoner would be committing an offence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Glen Peter on 082 301 9427 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted