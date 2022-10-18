One of the seven inmates who escaped from the Makhanda correctional facility in Makhanda is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

This information was confirmed Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

South African detainee Luvuyo September is among seven prisoners who escaped on Tuesday morning. September faces charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

The other six are all Zimbabwean nationals, five of whom had been convicted of rhino poaching, namely Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinga.

The seventh escapee, Bennet Kwarrile, is facing charges of housebreaking and theft and attempted murder

A 72-hour activation plan was immediately implemented to apprehend the escapees.

Shortly after 4am, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) personnel noticed that a cell window had been opened through which the seven prisoners allegedly made their escape, prompting speculation that this could have been an inside job.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo appealed to the public for any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the escapees.

A meeting was held at the correctional facility to get the bottom of the incident and whether DCS officials allegedly conspired with the inmates.

According to the DCS annual report 2021/22, tabled before the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, the number of inmates escaping from Correctional Services facilities totalled 22 out of 143,223 prisoners.

The same report also paints a grim picture of correctional officers having allegedly been found guilty of corrupt activities, with 74 reported cases.

In April this year, three inmates escaped from Malmesbury Correctional Facility. Earlier in January, six inmates escaped while on their way to court at Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.

Following the Malmesbury incident, the DA’s Shadow Minister of Correctional Services Janho Engelbrecht indicated the party would write to Gratitude Magwabishe, National Assembly chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, to demand a full probe into the state of Malmesbury Prison.

Engelbrecht also indicated that the April escape was the latest in a series of similar incidents at Malmesbury. According to Engelbrecht, 69 convicts fled in June 2020, two in February 2021 and three in April 2022.

Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (Jics) spokesperson Emmarentia Cupido told Daily Maverick that from April 2022 to 18 October 2022, Jics only has confirmation of three escapes and attempted escapees from Rustenburg, Drakenstein Medium and Pollsmoor Medium.

“Jics specifically deals with conditions under which inmates are incarcerated. DCS is not mandated to report to Jics on attempted/escapees.”

Jics previously sounded the alarm after 16 awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, better known as ‘Sun City’, on 9 April, 2018. The prisoners had escaped through a pipe shaft and broke through a wall to escape but were later recaptured.

At that time, Jics indicated that the spate of prison escapes may have been related to possible unconducive conditions at the prisons, which decrease the safety of prisoners.

Following the Makhanda prison break, police warned of the danger the escapees pose to the community and that they should not be approached. Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli warned that anyone found to be protecting an escaped prisoner would be committing an offence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Glen Peter on 082 301 9427 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. DM