[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Pan-fried prawns from 'Persiana Everyday' by Sabrina Gh...

Maverick Life

Book Recipe

Mouthwatering pan-fried prawns from Sabrina Ghayour’s new cookbook, Persiana Everyday

‘Persiana Everyday’ by Sabrina Ghayour book cover. Image: Hachette/The Reading List
By The Reading List
18 Oct 2022
0

Savour this quick feast from the all-new collection of more than 100 generous, inviting and delicious recipes for everyday eating from Sabrina Ghayour, new cookbook, ‘Persiana Everyday’.

“Prawns are such a convenience food for me. When I manage to find the really big prawns, of which you need only two or three per person, they are pretty spectacular with a simple spice coating. 

“I can’t resist tandoori prawns – they’re one of my all-time favourite ways to enjoy these giant shellfish, so this is my little nod to that spectacular dish,” says award-winning British-Iranian chef, food writer and author Ghayour. Here is her recipe for pan-fried prawns.

***

Serves 2

  • 6 giant raw prawns (ideally about
  • 70g each, but you can use a larger quantity of smaller prawns), peeled but tails left on
  • vegetable oil
  • 1/2 lemon, to serve (optional)

For the marinade

  • 100g Greek yogurt
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • generous squeeze of lime juice
  • very generous amount of Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Mix all the marinade ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Add the prawns and turn until well coated in the marinade.

Heat a large frying pan over a high heat and, once hot, drizzle in a little vegetable oil. Add the prawns and cook for a couple of minutes or so on each side until opaque and firm to the touch (smaller prawns will need a shorter cooking time).

Halve the lemon, add it to the pan and fry the flesh sides. Serve the prawns immediately with the fried lemon quarters for squeezing over. DM/ ML

Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted