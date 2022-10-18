“Prawns are such a convenience food for me. When I manage to find the really big prawns, of which you need only two or three per person, they are pretty spectacular with a simple spice coating.

“I can’t resist tandoori prawns – they’re one of my all-time favourite ways to enjoy these giant shellfish, so this is my little nod to that spectacular dish,” says award-winning British-Iranian chef, food writer and author Ghayour. Here is her recipe for pan-fried prawns.

***

Serves 2

6 giant raw prawns (ideally about

70g each, but you can use a larger quantity of smaller prawns), peeled but tails left on

vegetable oil

1/2 lemon, to serve (optional)

For the marinade

100g Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

generous squeeze of lime juice

very generous amount of Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Mix all the marinade ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Add the prawns and turn until well coated in the marinade.

Heat a large frying pan over a high heat and, once hot, drizzle in a little vegetable oil. Add the prawns and cook for a couple of minutes or so on each side until opaque and firm to the touch (smaller prawns will need a shorter cooking time).

Halve the lemon, add it to the pan and fry the flesh sides. Serve the prawns immediately with the fried lemon quarters for squeezing over. DM/ ML

