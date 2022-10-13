Regan Naidoo’s uncle Jeffery Mahalingan, his aunt Ruby Mahalingan and his father, Timothy Naidoo, attended the pre-trial hearing of 22 officers after Regan’s death in custody at Chatsworth Police Station in August 2018. (Photo: Benita Enoch)

Twenty-two police officers appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and torture. The officers are currently out on R3,000 bail each.

They are on trial following the death of Regan Naidoo who died in police custody after he was picked up for questioning with two others on 28 August 2018. According to Ipid, Naidoo was assaulted by the police.

Naidoo’s father says he feels sorry for the accused because he worries how they will support their families if they go to prison.

The family of Regan Naidoo wore matching T-shirts with his face printed on the front as they faced 22 police officers in court for his death.

Naidoo (32) was picked up with two of his friends on 28 August 2018 by officers attached to the Durban K9 Unit, Chatsworth Trio Crime, Durban Flying Squad and provincial Organised Crime Units. It is believed that he was being held for questioning in connection with an unlicenced firearm that was used in a local crime.

In a statement released in September 2021, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa confirmed that Naidoo was assaulted by SAPS members.

Naidoo later collapsed at the Chatsworth Police Station in the early hours of the morning. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

On Thursday, 22 police officers, aged between 29 and 54, appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court. Their charges include murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and torture.

The accused include Kevin James who was Station Commander of the Chatsworth Police Station at the time of Naidoo’s death. James was joined in the dock by Rajan Sanders, Riyadh Adam, Devendra Chetty, Eric Morjane, Mlamhli Ntutuka, Andries Botes, Ralph Ogle, Eric Karsen, Muhammed Raoof, Pushpanthan Pillay, Sihle Ngidi, Trevor Chetty, Malcolm Naicker, Ugeshan Govender, Proshen Lutchman, Cedric Ian Pillay, Xolani Quinton Sosibo, Kubendran Kristen, Christopher Kistan, Indrin Maistry and Brian Naidoo. All the accused were granted bail of R3,000 at prior appearances.

Prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu was granted a postponement to 3 November, pending a request for “further particulars of one of the accused”.

Naidoo’s widow, his father Timothy Naidoo, and his aunt and uncle, Ruby and Jeffery Mahalingan, attended the hearing.

Outside court, Timothy Naidoo told GroundUp that police had told them his son died after choking on a pie. However, this was in conflict with an autopsy report on his son’s injuries.

Determined to get justice for his son, Naidoo said that he relentlessly demanded action from Ipid. “It has been a tough journey but thanks to [Ipid] and the prosecutors, this case came to light.”

“I have no hatred for [the arrested police officers] … I just feel sorry for them. I wonder how they sleep after what they did. They have families, [wives] and children. If they go to prison, how will their families be supported?”

Naidoo said his son’s death has changed his life and made him a better person. “l have come to value my family and not take life for granted,” he said.

The case is expected to return to court next month. DM

First published by GroundUp.