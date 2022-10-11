First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Mission accomplished after Nasa’s Dart craft rams aster...

World

SPACE ROCK AND ROLL

Mission accomplished after Nasa’s Dart craft rams asteroid and alters its trajectory

Illustration of the Dart spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s LiciaCube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system. (Nasa / Johns Hopkins, APL / Steve Gribben)
By Bloomberg
11 Oct 2022
0

A Nasa spacecraft called Dart, which rammed an asteroid last month, was able to alter the trajectory of its moving target, officials at the space agency said on Tuesday.

Nasa says a mission to nudge a distant asteroid off course succeeded, showcasing a potential new method for saving Earth from dangerous space rocks that astronomers might identify in the future.

A Nasa spacecraft called Dart, which rammed the asteroid last month, was able to alter the trajectory of its moving target, officials at the space agency said on Tuesday.

“Nasa has proven that we are serious as a defender of the planet,” agency administrator Bill Nelson told reporters at a press conference.

The spacecraft, which is about the size of a refrigerator, slammed into an asteroid called Dimorphos at 22,500km/h on September 26. Dimorphos, roughly the size of a football stadium, orbits around a larger asteroid called Didymos. The momentum from the impact, combined with the recoil of the ejected particles the collision created, helped to substantially alter Dimorphos’ path through space.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Read more: Nasa craft rams distant asteroid in test of Earth defence 

Before the impact, Dimorphos orbited Didymos roughly once every 11 hours and 55 minutes. After the impact, Nasa said the orbit is now 11 hours and 23 minutes — a 32-minute change, based on astronomy observations. Dimorphos now orbits slightly closer to Didymos than it did before.

“For the first time ever, humanity has changed the orbit of a planetary body,” Lori Glaze, director of Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate, said during the press conference.

Nasa’s minimum requirement for Dart’s success would have been a trajectory change of 73 seconds, which the mission easily exceeded. The precision of the change has an error of plus or minus two minutes. A combination of four optical telescopes and planetary radar was used to determine the asteroid’s new orbit.

Dimorphos never posed a risk to Earth, but was merely a target asteroid to showcase this deflection technique. Asteroids similar in size to Dimorphos could cause regional devastation if they were to hit a populated area on the planet.

“I think that the Dart mission has demonstrated that we are capable of deflecting an asteroid, even a potentially hazardous asteroid of this size,” Glaze said. DM 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted