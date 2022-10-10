X

Three million beneficiaries still not receiving SRD gra...

Maverick Citizen

SOCIAL RELIEF OF DISTRESS

Three million beneficiaries still not receiving SRD grants, says Minister Lindiwe Zulu

(Photo: power987.co.za / Wikipedia)
By Zukiswa Pikoli
10 Oct 2022
0

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Monday gave a media update on Social Development Month and the contentious Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

‘We would like to apologise to all the applicants and beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) for the challenges that you experienced with the end of the provisions of the National State of Disaster under the Disaster Management Act, and the switch-over to the regulations of the Social Assistance Act that facilitates the implementation of this benefit. These challenges point to the design and implementation difficulties that government programmes face in their formative stages,” said Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu during a media briefing on Monday.

“Today we can announce that nearly 7.5 million people are receiving the benefit on a monthly basis. As we are approaching the levels of support and coverage that we committed to, namely 10.5 million people, we also need to be cautious not to over-commit government to levels of funding that are beyond the allocated budget.”

Zulu went on to say: “With regards to payments, we are still having challenges with beneficiaries who upload incorrect bank details. We also urge all approved applicants who are not yet paid to check the status of bank verification, and if needs be, correct their banking details.

Black Sash communications manager Ngaa Murombedzi told Maverick Citizen: “The figures indicated by the minister are concerning because there are a significant number of people who cannot access basic social assistance for their survival.

“The impact, exacerbated by the high levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality in our society is drastic. The exclusion of three million beneficiaries, especially due to a systemic issue, is unfair. The human rights of a large portion of vulnerable persons continue to be violated. This grant is evidenced to be a lifeline for those with little to no income who rely on it for basic survival.

“We continue to call for the effective management and implementation of the service.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The grant has been highly controversial ever since civil society organisations blew the whistle on the fact that millions of indigent people were still not receiving their payments from as far back as April this year. The civil society organisations also took the SA Social Security Agency and the Department of Social Development to task, saying the income threshold of R350 (below the food poverty line) was too low and the government needed to revise the amount. In August, Zulu announced that the SRD income threshold would increase to R624. 

The increase in the income threshold is much welcomed as it is in line with the food poverty line. However, exclusions still happen because beneficiaries end up being excluded if they have an income source, albeit little, that pushes them past this threshold but is essential to their survival,” said Murombedzi.

“The reality is many reliant on the grant are battling to make ends meet, making decisions between eating and shelter, or eating and electricity. There is also a sense that beneficiaries assumed an increased threshold meant that they would be receiving an increase in the amount paid to them.

The Black Sash launched an urgent court application in June because of what it said was the Department of Social Development’s arbitrary and exclusionary nature of the new qualifying requirement for the SRD grant. It later withdrew the application, stating that the department had amended regulations in August, which, among other things, increased the income threshold from R350.

The fact that the changed criteria have widened the net for more to qualify is a positive step, but much more must be done to ensure that those who need it receive it. Communication is also key, to ensure beneficiaries fully understand what it means to increase the threshold. We have received inquiries where beneficiaries have complained that they did not receive R624, indicating a misunderstanding and gap in communication,Murombedzi said. 

We still receive inquiries on the fact that people are still being excluded based on income and many beneficiaries are still awaiting outstanding payments. In the last week, for example, beneficiaries in Mitchells Plain were turned away because of an ongoing strike. Challenges around grant distribution, including administrative challenges, are compounded by other factors on the ground.DM/MC

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

