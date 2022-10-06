Sun International chief executive Anthony Leeming says the project’s first phase at the iconic Sun City resort is a R295-million expansion of Sun International’s Sun Vacation Club with 58 new luxury villas – Lefika Villas.

The name Lefika means “stone” in the local Setswana language and was chosen to pay homage to the adjacent stone-walled Itlholanoga heritage site. The settlement is located on the northern slope of the hill overlooking the valley and is a reminder of the proud Setswana heritage. The site is rated as a level five for historical significance and is a designated provincial heritage site.

Sun International has enlisted the assistance of leading archaeological and heritage experts, including Wits Archaeology Professor Mandy Esterhuyzen, who is also the director of the Origins Centre at Wits. Esterhuysen will assist with the management and preservation of this and surrounding historical heritage sites.

“We are experiencing significant demand for Sun Vacation Club accommodation at Sun City and this expansion will help satisfy this demand. We are confident that this development will achieve above-market returns,” Leeming says.

Lefika Villas will include 48 three-bedroom villas and 10 four-bedroom villas, as well as a recreational area with a resort pool, family restaurant and kid’s play area. The expansion will allow the resort to host up to 400 additional guests. The first show unit will be ready by 15 December, with occupation set for October 2023.

All the villas will be equipped with a closed combustion fireplace and an outdoor deck with a braai and an entertainment area. The four-bedroom villas will include their own private plunge pool and a fire pit.

Sun International’s last significant expansion at Sun City was The Aviary, the second accommodation offering introduced at the Sun Vacation Club in 2004. The addition of the Lefika Villas will increase the Sun Vacation Club at Sun City to 478 units.

Leeming says that post-Covid, Sun City has seen an increase in demand from leisure, conference and sporting guests.

The group is also busy with a R208-million upgrade of the Palace of The Lost City, which will be completed in November.

Further to this, and depending on demand, plans are afoot for a further R297-million expansion offering another 200 two-bedroom units in the next one to three years. DM