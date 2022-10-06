We cannot have a solution until we all agree on a common reality.

Very vocal climate activists have brought many issues to the fore but most people switch off when faced with single-issue activism in a complex, complicated world that makes daily survival so onerous to so many.

Discussions need to turn into action in one moment. There is a chance that we still have a chance. That moment is now.

Please watch the video and let’s make sure people stop doubting we’re in deep trouble that requires our fast, committed and comprehensive action.

 

Learn More
Eve of Destruction banner
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Lula gets support of third-place candidate in Brazil pr...

Newsdeck

GENERAL ELECTIONS

Lula gets support of third-place candidate in Brazil presidential race

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva makes a statement after voting at a polling centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 2 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Sebastiao Moreira)
By Reuters
06 Oct 2022
0

Centrist Brazilian Senator Simone Tebet, who finished third in the presidential race, on Wednesday said she was supporting leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro when they face off in an October 30 runoff vote.

 

 


Tebet received nearly 5 million votes in Sunday’s first-round vote, making her ineligible for the second round. She said she would now be supporting Lula because of his support for Brazil’s democracy and Constitution.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Brad Haynes.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted