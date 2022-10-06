THEATRE

The Beauty Queen of Leenane

Marking the theatrical debut of production company How Now Brown Cow, the play provides a “darkly comic” take on mother-daughter relationships and follows the story of Maureen Folan as she attempts to juggle finding love, while caring for her sick mother, Meg. The award-winning play was created by Martin McDonagh, directed by Charmaine Weir-Smith, and stars Jennifer Steyn, Julie-Anne McDowell, Bryan Hiles and Sven Ruygrok. Tickets cost between R150 and R260 and are available via Computicket.

Where: Theatre on the Square, Johannesburg

When: 4 – 29 October 2022

Western Cape

What’s Your Budget

A production that brings together elements of comedy, storytelling, creativity, friendship and music. An exploration of life’s highs and lows, presented by performers and collaborators Tankiso Mamabolo and Daniel Mpilo Richards. Tickets cost R139 per person and are available via Webtickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 11 – 15 October 2022

***

FESTIVALS

WOMAD Mini-Festival

The upcoming WOMAD festival brings together music performances, masterclasses and discussions addressing gender-based violence, as well as First Nations indigenous artists. Performers include South African actress, singer and storyteller Zolani Mahola, New Zealander Tiki Taane, Italian musicians Modena City Ramblers, American singer Kristina Jacobsen and more. Tickets cost R220 per person and are available on Quicket.

Where: Paterson Park, Johannesburg

When: 4 – 8 October 2022

Joburg Gin Festival 2022

Presented by the SA Gin Society, together with Schweppes, the festival provides visitors with the chance to sample the best gin brands in the country. It will also feature music performances, a great food selection and complimentary cocktails and gin glasses for all ticket holders. The programme kicks off at 11am. General admission tickets cost R200 per person and are available for purchase via Howler.

Where: Montecasino, Johannesburg

When: 15 October 2022

Cape Town International Kite Festival

Marking the 28th edition of the event, the festival, created by Cape Mental Health, aims to raise money for mental healthcare services. Participants are encouraged to fly kites, participate in the EDUKITE kite-making competition, and wear green in support of mental health awareness. Entry is free, with donations welcome.

Where: Melkbosstrand Beach, Cape Town

When: 9 October 2022

European Film Festival

Are you an avid film buff? Then consider tuning in, online or in person, to this year’s festival. The event will spotlight 16 award-winning films, which include As Far As I Can Walk, Do Not Hesitate, I’m Your Man, Klondike, The Emigrants, and more. This year’s festival is centred on the theme of “innocence as a human quality”. Tickets cost R70 per person and are available via Webtickets.

Where: The Labia Theatre, Cape Town

When: 13 – 23 October 2022

***

MUSIC

KZN Philharmonic Orchestra Spring Symphony Season: Concert 2

The upcoming classical music concert will mark Australian-British pianist and soloist Jayson Gillham’s first performance in South Africa. He will be joined by celebrated Polish conductor Michal Dworzynski, while the programme will feature Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor and Symphony No 1 by Johannes Brahms. The show will run from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets cost R103 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: The Playhouse Company, Durban

Date: 13 October 2022

Rocco de Villiers Live at Noah’s Cheese

Pianist Rocco de Villiers and violinist Lizelle le Roux will be covering everything from musical numbers to popular film theme music. The show will run from 3pm to 5:30pm. Tickets at the door cost R200 per person, while tickets via Quicket cost R180 per person. Entry for children under the age of 12 is free.

Where: Noah’s Cheese, Clarens

When: 9 October 2022

***

WORKSHOPS

Garden Day Workshop and Brunch

Celebrate spring by participating in this upcoming “garden-inspired” workshop hosted by Dusty Pink Events. Attendees will spend the morning creating floral arrangements, followed by brunch and champagne as well as a talk on sustainable gardening practices. The workshop will commence at 11am and end at 1pm. Tickets cost R520 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Savages Fine Food, Gqeberha

When: 9 October 2022

***

OUTDOORS

The Greyton ReWild Weekend

Outdoor lovers and adventure-seekers should take note of this upcoming weekend in the wild. The weekend will involve conservation talks, a moonlight dinner, a 12km full-moon trail run, alien clearing, 6km trail run, a market, and more. The full programme and tickets (R150 per person) are available via Quicket.

Where: Greyton Lodge, Greyton

When: 7 – 9 October 2022

Garden Day at Norval Foundation

In celebration of spring, members of the public are invited to join a garden celebration, sculpture garden tour, wine tastings and viewings of the Norval Foundation’s current exhibitions on show. The day will be centred on all things art and nature-inspired. It will begin at 10am and end at 5pm. Day passes, excluding tastings, cost R180 per person, while all-inclusive day passes cost R300 per person. Tickets can be purchased either in person at the venue, or online via Webtickets.

Where: Norval Foundation, Cape Town

When: 9 October 2022 DM/ ML

