I know it’s almost sacrilege to admit that as a South African I’m not the biggest fan of game drives. I’m fully aware of how ungrateful that may sound and that there are those who are prepared to fly in from all corners of the globe and pay thousands (of dollars) to embark on these once-in-a-lifetime safaris in the hope of spotting the Big Five. But, having been involved in the media for over two decades, and often taken on game drives as “entertainment”, I’ve kind of had my fill of waking up pre-dawn and freezing my ass off in open-roofed, cranky vehicles with rangers shining torches into bushes in the hope of seeing something. Anything.

Then there have been those sweltering midday trips, where for hours you drive through bush without a single thing in sight, wishing you hadn’t had that last cup of coffee as now your bladder’s about to burst, and you can’t just hop out and do a quick one in the scrub in case you come ass-to-horn with a rhino. And with still two hours to kill before returning to camp, the only wild things the ranger has identified are a unique strain of grass and an occasional buck glaring at the binocular-ed invaders.

So when Ford invited me to test drive the all-new Everest in the Kruger Park and surrounds, I secretly prayed there would be no 5am freeze-your-butt-off sessions. I was there to get face-to-face with metal and test-drive the 2023 Everest, goddammit.

On landing at Kruger International, while a group of breathless Japanese and Italians were carted off by khaki-clad lads to Skukuza, we were thankfully ushered to a row of gleaming Everests.

The Everest has done well for Ford South Africa since its local introduction in 2009, with lifetime sales of around 27,000 units.

In 2015 the second generation, manufactured in Thailand, was introduced locally and then, just a year later, Ford SA began producing the Everest, along with the Ranger bakkie, at the local Pretoria Silverton plant where billions had been invested by its blue oval parent company.

Both vehicles were earmarked for the local and sub-Saharan market. However, in 2022, with all emphasis on producing the new Ranger that’s due to launch before year-end, local production on the Everest has ceased.

Produced in Thailand once again, there are two models in the 2023 line-up. First up is the Everest Sport, which inherits the same 2.0-litre bi-turbocharged diesel motor as featured in the outgoing model, offering 500Nm and 154 kWs. The big news is the launch of the new Platinum model that brandishes a V6 3.0-litre turbodiesel motor, underpinned by 184kW and 600Nm of torque. Both drivetrains are mated with Ford’s 10-speed auto transmission, also found in the Ranger.

At first glance, Ford’s new steed is noticeably larger than the outgoing model. With its strong shoulder line, all-new horizontal grille bar and a 50mm wider track, the new Everest has a much more athletic stance and a decidedly American visage.

En route to do some off-roading on a fruit farm outside Mbombela, I immediately noticed how much more premium this one looks inside. There’s an enormous tablet-like infotainment screen that dominates the cabin, powered by the latest Ford SYNC4 user interface, which may initially – for the tech unsavvy – need a bit of getting used to, but once familiar with it, it really is a masterful tech system.

It’s clear that Ford has upped its game when it comes to luxury. The cabin has a more refined, softer-to-the-touch feel about it. Then there are comfy 10-way power adjustable front seats that can be heated or cooled, as well as heated seats for passengers in the second row. There’s also plenty on offer by way of storage space.

On a challenging off-road track peppered with dongas, steep inclines and axle-twisters, the Sport (which has a part-time 4×4 system that allows for shifting from 2H to 4H on the fly), pretty much made dust of everything thrown at it. With improved ground clearance of 229mm and a wading depth of 800mm, there are an array of selectable off-road drive modes to assist, as well as hill descent control and an electronically controlled rear differential lock.

At the press conference, John Willems, Ford’s Powertrain Chief Engineer from Oz, described how intense research went into testing the new Everest under extreme conditions, temperatures and altitudes of up to 5,000m, with millions of miles put on the clock.

Somewhat surprisingly when it comes to competitors, Ford SA regards the Toyota Landcruiser Prado as its main rival, not its old rivals – the Toyota Fortuner, the Mitsubishi Pajero or the Isuzu MUX. According to FMCA’s president, Neale Hill, this is because the new Everest has upped its game and undergone such significant improvements in the realm of premium offerings and off-road capabilities that it now outshines its old foes.

It’s no secret in the industry that the Fortuner has completely dominated this SUV segment locally, with 144,872 Toyotas sold since the first Everest made its appearance in 2009, so perhaps it is indeed time for Ford to set its sights on a new competitor.

While the off-road capabilities in the Sport definitely impressed, would the Platinum with its new V6 engine be all that it had been touted to be by Ford?

En route back to Kruger, where we were overnighting at the swanky Shalati Train on the Bridge, it soon became evident that this V6 engine is exactly what Ford needs if it is to obtain the attention of ardent Toyota loyalists.

On the drive, which included mountain passes and open roads, it was a pleasure to open the throttle and feel the Platinum overtake on a whim. I’ve always been a fan of Ford’s 10-speed gearbox, and in the top-of-the-range Everest, it’s a smooth, well-calibrated match.

With all the talk of improved suspension, I was however surprised that there was still a bit of jiggling on uneven gravel, but as a fan of the Raptor, which can take on even the most rutted of roads without a shudder, perhaps I was comparing too harshly.

Fuel-wise, while Ford claimed 8.5 litres/100kms, we got closer to 11.

Overall, the Everest does impress over its old traditional rivals by way of plushness, improved drive, new tech and overall comfort. But can it take market share away from the upmarket and trusty Prado, which retails between R1,050,000 and R1,250,000? Time will tell.

As the sun was setting, our Everest convoy snaked through the Kruger. Then, from out of nowhere, I saw movement in my side view mirror. Wild dogs. A pack of three galloped alongside my SUV. My heart took a leap as I kept abreast with these endangered predators who characteristically run their prey down to a point of exhaustion. I experienced one of those moments when time is extended and you get zapped by rare magnificence.

There had been good rains in the Kruger and the usually dull, brown bush was now alight with sweeps of green. Then a huge game truck trundled towards us, filled with tourists. The ranger was most excited about something. He gestured for me to turn down my window. Had they seen a lion? A cheetah? Perhaps all of the Big Five?

“I love your car!” he said. The Italians and Japanese grinned, giving me a thumbs-up. “Do you mind if we take some pics?”

“Fair game,” I said. BM/DM

Pricing:

Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4WD 10AT – R965,400

Everest Platinum 3.0L V6 AWD 10AT – R1,113,100