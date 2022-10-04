X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Who did what, how they did it, and what we lost

Days of Zondo by Ferial Haffajee is now available.

With an exclusive interview with Judge Zondo and contributions from Ivor Chipkin, this is the definitive guide to what was formally exposed during the commission.

Haffajee’s experience as a political journalist who has covered the ANC for the past three decades is the torch that shines into the complexity of the commission, what led us to it, and what the fallout is for our country.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

AVAILABLE NOW
<i>Days of Zondo</i> by Ferial Haffajee
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
It’s the blackouts, stupid: Power cuts take a point off...

Business Maverick

SARB FORECAST ANALYSIS

It’s the blackouts, stupid: Reserve Bank sees power cuts taking a percentage point off 2022 growth

Illustrative image | Sources: The South African Reserve Bank. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | iStock | Rawpixel
By Ed Stoddard
04 Oct 2022
0

As rolling blackouts intensify, economists are slashing their already sluggish forecasts for South Africa’s economic growth. The SA Reserve Bank is also crunching numbers, saying in its biannual Monetary Policy Review on Tuesday that power cuts were having a bigger impact on growth than it previously estimated.

Aside from being a massive annoyance, rolling blackouts having a crippling effect on investment and economic growth. The SA Reserve Bank (Sarb), in its Monetary Policy Review (MPR), has just given a new estimate on this front, and it probably won’t be the last.

“The SARB estimates that load shedding will shave about 1.0 percentage points from growth in 2022, which is an additional 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous MPR,” the central bank said.

Six months ago, the Sarb saw rolling blackouts hacking a little over half a percent off growth in gross domestic product. It has now almost doubled that impact, which is a reflection of the surge in power cuts this year. Cumulative rolling blackouts in 2022 to date already surpasses any previous year by a long shot.

And one percentage point off growth is a big deal unless you applied it to China, until recently, or India.

The Sarb’s forecast for 2022 South African growth as it stands is only 1.9%. In other words, without rolling blackouts, it would have been 2.9%. Put another way, rolling blackouts are predicted to slash growth by a third this year, and the situation only seems to be getting worse.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Presumably, the only people who would be “shocked” by this turn of events are members of South Africa’s mostly dysfunctional Cabinet, who live in the splendid isolation of electricity which never gets turned off and blue-light brigades whisking them through failing robots and snarled traffic.

Almost no business can function in the 21st century without a reliable supply of power. Those who can afford it buy solar panels or generators and fuel to run them, but such items come with costs and represent capital that would have been deployed in other ways. Smaller businesses that cannot afford such routes may simply go under — and many have.

And, of course, efforts to attract foreign direct investment are now a joke. You just can’t get meaningful investment flows if you can’t keep the lights on — it’s that simple. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted