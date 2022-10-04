X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Who did what, how they did it, and what we lost

Days of Zondo by Ferial Haffajee is now available.

With an exclusive interview with Judge Zondo and contributions from Ivor Chipkin, this is the definitive guide to what was formally exposed during the commission.

Haffajee’s experience as a political journalist who has covered the ANC for the past three decades is the torch that shines into the complexity of the commission, what led us to it, and what the fallout is for our country.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

AVAILABLE NOW
<i>Days of Zondo</i> by Ferial Haffajee
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We’re not always the bearers of good news…

When your newsfeed is consistently refreshed with a seemingly endless flow of Daily Maverick investigations, from ministerial corruption to white collar crime and State Capture, it’s easy to think the country is falling apart.

The truth is, these investigations are helping hold our country together.

Corruption is being stopped in its tracks, criminals are being arrested, funds are being recovered, an age of accountability is dawning properly.

South Africa could have been far worse off. Imagine if the #GuptaLeaks had never happened? If Scorpio, our investigative unit, had never been established? If our journalists didn’t expose the failures of state departments?

Their job is not to simply report on what’s happened. It’s also to put a stop to what could happen. But we need our readers’ help.

If you value knowing that we’re out here doing our jobs, please consider joining Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose. It’s quite literally the difference between bad news and very bad news. One headline we don’t ever want to publish is the last headline we’ve seen too many news publications publish: “We’re closing”

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Cape Town museum marks a year of celebrating childhood

Maverick Citizen

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

Cape Town museum marks a year of celebrating childhood

The Cape Town Museum of Childhood celebrated the first anniversary of its opening in Rondebosch on 1 October. The museum is the first of its kind in Africa, according to Sarah Atmore, project manager (right). Also pictured are Navarne Weeder (centre), visitor experience officer, and Chanel Fredericks (left), outreach programme manager. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
04 Oct 2022
0

The Cape Town Museum of Childhood celebrated its first anniversary on Saturday, 1 October. Its rooms, filled with toys, books and colourful displays, are a source of fun and learning for visiting children.

The Cape Town Museum of Childhood is not only an institute that advocates for children, but is also a space where young people can feel celebrated. It marked the first anniversary of its opening in Rondebosch on Saturday, 1 October. 

At the museum, children can have fun and learn, while caregivers can reminisce and connect with the child within themselves, as well as the children in their lives, according to Sarah Atmore, project manager at the museum.

cape town museum of childhood
A series of telephones in the story room allow children to listen to the real-life stories and experiences of a few South Africans. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

“It’s the first [museum] of its kind in Africa,” she said. “One year on, [we are] super proud of what we’ve achieved in setting the museum up … and the service we’ve offered to the community … and we’re excited for the next year, and then the next year after that.”

During a recent visit to the museum, Maverick Citizen found its rooms and grounds filled with the sounds of children at play — excited shrieks accompanying outdoor antics, the rumble of plastic scooters propelled through corridors, and the confident mumble of toddlers “reading” picture books. 

The museum can see up to 50 or 60 visitors a day, said Navarne Weeder, the museum’s visitor experience officer.

Daniele Browne, a mother of three who brings her children to the museum every Wednesday, told Maverick Citizen it is the perfect environment for her children to use their imaginations and explore their own interests.  

“We sit for hours and make crafts, read, build blocks, play outside, paint or play with dough … whatever they feel like doing without being directed,” she said.  

“I think the kids really enjoy the fact that they can be themselves; they can laugh and play and create without being told to keep quiet or how to play. This is critical to the development of the child — to feel that their ideas and interests are being acknowledged, to feel safe, to feel a sense of belonging to the environment they are in.”

The museum is a project of the Centre for Early Childhood Development. Entrance is free.

story room museum of childhood
The story room in the Cape Town Museum of Childhood is filled with children’s books. It includes a space where young visitors can write their own stories. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)
activity room museum of childhood
One wall of the activity room in the Cape Town Museum of Childhood is covered in the creations of visiting children. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

Childhood wonder

The museum has several rooms with different themes. The reading room, for example, is filled with a variety of children’s books and colourful bean bag chairs. 

In one corner, there is a table with paper and stationery that children can use to make their own books. 

“The reason I love [the reading] room so much is that it offers so much more than just stories — it offers opportunities [for] expression,” said Weeder. “It’s … important that children learn to read … and they want to write their own books, which is what the room also offers.” 

Another space designed to inspire creativity in young visitors is the activity room, where children can make use of recyclable materials, art supplies and tools under the supervision of caregivers and museum staff.

news headlines museum of childhood
News headlines related to children are displayed in one of the rooms at the Cape Town Museum of Childhood. These headlines are intended as an ‘eye opener’ concerning the experiences of children in South Africa. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

The walls of one of the museum’s rooms are lined with newspaper headlines showing the struggles and risks many South African children face. The display is intended as an “eye-opener” for visitors, explained Atmore. 

“As a museum, you are in a way responsible for what you create and what you put out there, and it’s very easy to either fixate on the bad stuff, or gloss over it and only focus on the good,” she said. 

“You’ve got a responsibility to give a real [and] balanced view of what children experience.”

postbox museum of childhood
A postbox at the Cape Town Museum of Childhood allows visiting children to post encouraging letters to the young patients at Red Cross Children’s Hospital. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

The Red Cross room — developed in partnership with the Red Cross Children’s Hospital — offers insights into the history and achievements of the health facility. Children can use the green postbox at the centre of the room to send encouraging postcards to their counterparts being treated at the hospital. 

The District Six room provides children with a glimpse into South Africa’s history, while another room is devoted to the role of former president Nelson Mandela as a champion for the youth. 

Schools and outreach 

The museum hosts school groups on Tuesdays, when pupils are taught about childhood and their rights. 

Atmore told Maverick Citizen that the museum is intended to provide pupils with a fun experience, and “time out from being bombarded by responsibilities that they have, that they shouldn’t have”. 

“Hopefully, we’ve just … sparked a bit of thought to say, ‘I am part of this bigger picture, and I am important and loved and I can make a meaningful contribution’,” she said.

fun museum of childhood
The Cape Town Museum of Childhood is intended as a fun and engaging space for visitors. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

Shanaaz Abrahams, the principal of Sunny Bunnies Educare in Pelican Park, said visiting the museum was an enriching experience for the children from her early childhood development (ECD) centre. 

“[The museum staff] interacted with the kids, and the programmes they offer can add to children’s knowledge,” she said.

“Spaces like this are very important because most places are so expensive to take the kids. Some areas just can’t afford to take their ECD [centres] somewhere, so this place was perfect … and the kids loved it.” 

Outreach programmes form an important part of the museum’s activities. The space is open to those organisations and movements that seek to uplift children, said Atmore.

art children's museum
The children who visit the Cape Town Museum of Childhood have access to recyclable materials and art supplies in the activity room. (Photo: Tamsin Metelerkamp)

“RX Radio [Red Cross Radio], we’ve got a very nice relationship with,” she said. “We’ve … had children who are training to be broadcasters on the radio come through here for training.

“When someone, or an organisation, has got something that’s aligned to what we’re wanting to achieve, if we can accommodate [it, we will].” 

Atmore hopes to see the museum host more programmes that expose children to opportunities and skills they might not otherwise have access to. 

“I think as a team, we’ve managed to do some projects that are quite impactful,” she said. 

“If we can do more to give children this broader kind of experience of the world … and all its people and the little things that go with it … that would be good.” DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted