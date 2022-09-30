Newsdeck

The end of Trevor Noah and The Daily Show

Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
By Reuters
30 Sep 2022
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Comedian Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years.

Noah took over in 2015 after the exit of Jon Stewart.

“We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” Noah told his studio audience late on Thursday. The Daily Show posted a clip of Noah’s remarks on social media.

He indicated that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” he added.

He ended his remarks by thanking his viewers as his studio audience stood up to applaud him.

The comedian did not mention his exact departure date. It was not known who would succeed him.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)

