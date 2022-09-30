Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Paseka Mako of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 17 December 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix / Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates versus Mamelodi Sundowns headlines the semifinal fixtures in the MTN8 competition. The Gauteng duo has won the last two editions of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) curtain-raiser, with Pirates clinching it in 2020, while Sundowns are the defending champions after their triumph in 2021.

In the second semifinal, Kaizer Chiefs (who are out to halt a seven-year trophy drought) clash with AmaZulu on Sunday — a day after the mouth-watering Gauteng derby between Masandawana and the Buccaneers. This will be just the second time that Amakhosi and Usuthu have clashed in the competition since 1985, with the last occasion some 28 years ago.

Bucs vs Downs

Tshwane giants Sundowns have been the lone dominant force in South African football for the past decade, claiming every single trophy available to them, both locally and continentally.

During this period, one trophy proved elusive for Masandawana — the MTN8. That is until they finally won it in 2021. It was their fourth overall victory in the competition in its different guises over the years.

Now, in their effort to add to their collection, the Brazilians clash with Soweto side Pirates. The Buccaneers claimed their tenth overall “top eight” title in 2020. Prior to that triumph, they had won the trophy twice since its rebranding as the MTN8 in 2008.

The last time these teams met in this tournament was in the semifinals in the 2011/2012 campaign when Pirates came out on top in a fierce tussle. They won the home leg 3-2 before the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the second game.

Overall, the two teams have met 29 times in cup competitions, with Pirates boasting the bragging rights in this particular instance. The Sea Robbers have plundered Sundowns 10 times, with Sundowns claiming nine victories.

Nonetheless, Sundowns have enjoyed the bragging rights in recent clashes across all competitions. They have won the past five — dating back to January 2021 — scoring 14 goals in the process and conceding only two. Pirates have simply not found a way to contain them of late.

One of Sundowns’ most lethal weapons, Peter Shalulile, is looking forward to an exciting clash at Orlando Stadium. The Namibian forward is hopeful that his side can establish a substantial advantage heading into the second leg.

“This home and away thing is very difficult. In Europe, it’s also tricky because you want to go home with at least a win or with a goal. But come Saturday, we have to go there and do our best. We have to make sure that we come out with a win. The Pirates backline is difficult to score against, but the mark of champions is knocking on the door until they score,” said Shalulile.

Meanwhile, Pirates did some shrewd business during the international break. The Bucs re-signed former striker Kermit Erasmus from their semifinal opponents.

The Soweto side also added highly sought-after midfield maestro Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo to their roster. The 27-year-old joined the Ghost Ship from Marumo Gallants on deadline day.

Pirates coach José Riveiro is looking forward to potentially unleashing his new recruits against the reigning South African champions.

“We are happy with the new recruits. We already have a group of players that have been doing very well. Now there are more that are coming with the intention to help us do things better and to be part of a good collective. They will give us a new tune to try to continue winning games,” said Riveiro.

Amakhosi vs Usuthu

Chiefs have not won a trophy of any kind since they lifted the league title at the end of the 2014/2015 season. It is the longest barren run in the club’s illustrious history.

Reaching the semifinals of this competition takes them a step closer to trying to end this lengthy drought for one Africa’s most decorated clubs.

Amakhosi are the team that has won this competition the most times across its different guises over the decades. The Soweto giants boast 15 wins, but the last time they tasted MTN8 success was in 2014. That is also the longest they have gone without lifting the top eight since the contest was first played in 1972.

Chiefs have reached the semifinals of the MTN8 on 13 occasions in the PSL era, winning seven of those, while suffering six losses. That includes defeats in 2018 and 2020, the last two times they were at this stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu are in their first MTN8 semifinal since 2009. That year they lost to Durban rivals and eventual winners Lamontville Golden Arrows.

“Playing AmaZulu is nothing new. We’ve played them in the league and this is a cup game. I think we can go out there, play to get the win and have the first leg under the belt. It’s not going to be easy, but we’ll go out and do our best,” said Chiefs and Bafana Bafana forward Ashley Du Preez.

Pirates and Sundowns kick off their clash at 3:30pm on Saturday at Orlando Stadium. Chiefs and AmaZulu clash the following day at the FNB stadium, with the start time the same. DM