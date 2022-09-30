X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Dorsey tried to add Musk to Twitter’s board well before...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Dorsey tried to add Musk to Twitter’s board well before deal

Jack Dorsey in 2019 (Photo: Cole Burston/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
30 Sep 2022
0

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk onto the social network’s board of directors long before the current drama around whether Musk will buy the company. 

Dorsey pushed to add Musk to Twitter’s board shortly after activist investors started agitating for change at the company in 2020, according to new text messages shared as part of Twitter’s ongoing lawsuit with Musk. Dorsey’s plan was rejected by Twitter’s cautious board, he wrote in a private message to Tesla CEO Musk in March of this year. In their conversation, Dorsey was specifically lamenting the fact that Twitter was a public company instead of an openly available technology protocol anyone could build on, like email. 

Musk replied that he would “like to help if I am able to”, after which Dorsey mentioned that he had already been thinking about ways to get Musk more involved in the company. 

“I wanted to talk with you about it after I was all clear” of involvement with the board, Dorsey wrote, “because you care so much, get its importance, and could def help in immeasurable ways”. 

In another message, Dorsey wrote “back when we had the activist come in, I tried my hardest to get you on our board, and our board said no. That’s about the time I decided I needed to work to leave, as hard as it was for me.” Dorsey said Twitter’s board is “risk averse” and saw Elon as adding “more risk” to the company. “Which I thought was completely stupid and backwards,” he wrote. Dorsey stepped down from Twitter’s board in May.

Musk reached out to another member of Twitter’s board, Silver Lake’s Egon Durban, later that same day and was soon in touch with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor about a possible board seat. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted