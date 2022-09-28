First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
A snapshot of what to expect at the 2023 Sony World Pho...

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

A snapshot of what to expect at the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

American Dream. "This image and set is designed, built, shot, lit, edited and styled by me, in my flat. "American Dream" is an ode to the visual presentation of the American Dream, however fake that may be. This is the output of repressed femininity. I'm combating that by providing myself with the visual therapy Hollywood and The American Dream provided me with as a coping mechanism during childhood and into adulthood." © Michael O'Connell, Ireland, entry, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
28 Sep 2022
0

The Sony World Photography Awards will return in 2023 for its 16th celebration of contemporary photography. Here is a selection of the images from some of the most recent entries.

Aunties in Mongolia. "Aunties transcend culture, boundaries, and language. Aunties are universal." © Lola Akinmade Akerstrom, Sweden, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Aunties in Mongolia. “Aunties transcend culture, boundaries, and language. Aunties are universal.” © Lola Akinmade Akerstrom, Sweden, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Color Of My Shadow.jpg. "That afternoon I went to exercise in a club house near home. Across the locker room there is a swimming pool for the children. When I was walking back home I accidentally saw an interesting view on that pool, I grab my camera and took some snapshot! and here it is the photo." © Hardijanto Budyman, Indonesia, entry, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Color Of My Shadow: “That afternoon I went to exercise in a club house near home. Across the locker room, there is a swimming pool for the children. When I was walking back home I accidentally saw an interesting view on that pool, I grab my camera and took some snapshots and here it is the photo.” © Hardijanto Budyman, Indonesia, entry, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Monsoon in my city. "I took this picture in Kolkata, India. Whenever it rains, I love to use flash. I saw this couple having a moment away from the crowd in the heavy rain. I loved the orange umbrella, the colour stands out and in the background, people with umbrella creates an echo in the photograph. The internal flash was enough to create this dreamy effect in rain." © Subhran Karmakar, India, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Monsoon in my city. “I took this picture in Kolkata, India. Whenever it rains, I love to use flash. I saw this couple having a moment away from the crowd in the heavy rain. I loved the orange umbrella, the colour stands out and in the background, people with umbrella creates an echo in the photograph. The internal flash was enough to create this dreamy effect in rain.” © Subhran Karmakar, India, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Italian newspaper. "The Italian tricolor arrows perform in the sky above the city of Portorecanati but on the beach there is a gentleman who is more interested in reading the newspaper. © Maurizio Ghiandoni, Italy, entry, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Italian newspaper. “The Italian tricolor arrows perform in the sky above the city of Portorecanati but on the beach there is a gentleman who is more interested in reading the newspaper. © Maurizio Ghiandoni, Italy, entry, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
215 - Paris - 2022. "Two kids admiring the Tour Eiffel from behind an ugly fence." © Tommaso Carrara, Italy, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
215 – Paris – 2022. “Two kids admiring the Tour Eiffel from behind an ugly fence.” © Tommaso Carrara, Italy, entry, Open Competition, Street Photography, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
happy. "The woman is happy to take a picture of her." © Ebrahim Rahiminezhad, Iran, entry, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Happy. “The woman is happy to take a picture of her.” © Ebrahim Rahiminezhad, Iran, entry, Open Competition, Portraiture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Burbujas."'Bubbles' is a photo related to isolation voluntarily or not, loneliness and destructive behaviors in certain moments in life". © Yadira Ismael, Cuba, entry, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Burbujas.”‘Bubbles’ is a photo related to isolation voluntarily or not, loneliness and destructive behaviors in certain moments in life”. © Yadira Ismael, Cuba, entry, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
NEW HUMANS, NEW GODS. "Beyond the various socio-cultural meanings to which these photos may lead, what is interesting is how the images open up a psychic and interactive visionaryness on the viewer; images that by contrast continually elude themselves, in an attempt to grasp something other than themselves. The tension of the world beyond our perception, capturing surreal moments in the context of reality. The meta-mythological series takes as its starting point the reflection on ethical innovation, starting with the observation of the already bionic post-human, which leads the vision to boldly anticipate the times. A magical abstraction of the everyday in which figures interact with something deeply intimate and insane of the viewer but also with each other. These 'new gods' are the next photographic action after the one dedicated to the observation of the new human (post-human - replicant), to investigate the process of transhuman metamorphosis, going so far ahead in time as to bounce back and s-veil what will be after the transhuman, inevitably returning to myth and its theophany. Portraits absconditum of the new gods indeed." © lucrezia testa iannilli, Italy, entry, Open Competition, Lifestyle, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
NEW HUMANS, NEW GODS. “Beyond the various socio-cultural meanings to which these photos may lead, what is interesting is how the images open up a psychic and interactive ‘visionaryness’ on the viewer; images that by contrast continually elude themselves, in an attempt to grasp something other than themselves. The tension of the world beyond our perception, capturing surreal moments in the context of reality. The meta-mythological series takes as its starting point the reflection on ethical innovation, starting with the observation of the already bionic post-human, which leads the vision to boldly anticipate the times. A magical abstraction of the everyday in which figures interact with something deeply intimate and insane of the viewer but also with each other. These ‘new gods’ are the next photographic action after the one dedicated to the observation of the new human (post-human – replicant), to investigate the process of transhuman metamorphosis, going so far ahead in time as to bounce back and s-veil what will be after the transhuman, inevitably returning to myth and its theophany.” © lucrezia testa iannilli, Italy, entry, Open Competition, Lifestyle, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Puffin’s life. “The beauty and presence of the puffin are incredible. His look, his colors, everything makes him the perfect animal for photography. It’s hard not to fall in love with this little creature.” © François Mille, France, entry, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
“Walking past this fish and chip shop in the British seaside town of Broadstairs, Kent, the sun momentarily hit the window, projecting the graphics on the furniture. I thought the resulting image evoked the spirit of the American realist painter, Edward Hopper.” © David Jacobson, United Kingdom, entry, Open Competition, Object, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Sunrise on the beautiful meadows of Seiser Alm. "Sunrise on the beautiful meadows of Seiser Alm. The cottages are idyllic and I can just imagine living here, waking every day to a stunning view like this." © Ales Krivec, Slovenia, entry, Open Competition, Landscape, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
“Sunrise on the beautiful meadows of Seiser Alm. The cottages are idyllic and I can just imagine living here, waking every day to a stunning view like this.” © Ales Krivec, Slovenia, entry, Open Competition, Landscape, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Bird Photobomb. "This image was taken in Denali National Park, Alaska. I like to say “I tried to take a picture and this bird got in the way”, referring to the heli." © Edgar Colindres, Guatemala, entry, Open Competition, Travel, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Bird Photobomb. “This image was taken in Denali National Park, Alaska. I like to say “I tried to take a picture and this bird got in the way”, referring to the heli.” © Edgar Colindres, Guatemala, entry, Open Competition, Travel, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
London Pipes.jpg. "Taken during my trip to London July 13th 2022, I wanted to capture the unique architecture and pipes of the rooftops that where in the area. Each one was hidden in the corner of the houses and flats, out of sight, out of mind." © Emily Last, United Kingdom, entry, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
“Taken during my trip to London July 13th 2022, I wanted to capture the unique architecture and pipes of the rooftops that where in the area. Each one was hidden in the corner of the houses and flats, out of sight, out of mind.” © Emily Last, United Kingdom, entry, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Untitled. "Santa Cruz California Amusement Park this summer." © Gabriela Timo, Argentina, entry, Open Competition, Motion, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
“Santa Cruz California Amusement Park this summer.” © Gabriela Timo, Argentina, entry, Open Competition, Motion, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Flowers and Fog. “Flowers and foggy hills – High Tatras, Slovakia.” © Martin Morávek, Czech Republic, entry, Open Competition, Landscape, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Untitled. “Imagination of freedoms.” © Mohamed Ameen, India, entry, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Untitled. “Special moments in our daily lives.” © TAE YOUNG AN, Korea (Republic of), entry, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
margaridas. "foto do meu jardim." © Vanderlei De Jesus, Brazil, entry, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
Margaridas. “foto do meu jardim.” © Vanderlei De Jesus, Brazil, entry, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards DM/ML

In case you missed it, also browse 2022 Sony World Photography Awards: National winners

2022 Sony World Photography Awards: National winners

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted