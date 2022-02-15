Maverick Life

2022 Sony World Photography Awards: National winners

Two sumo wrestlers attempting to trip each other out of the ring in a split-second finish. © Chin Leong Teo, Singapore, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
15 Feb 2022
0

Now in its 15th year, the Sony World Photography Awards returns to celebrate contemporary photography and the ways the arts reflect the world around us. Here is a selection of the images from the winners of this year's national awards.

 

“El Vigia”. A strong, hot wind known as Los Colorados was blowing when I took this photograph in Cafayete, Argentina, so I buried my tripod the best I could, using rocks to stabilise it. © Gonzalo Javier Santile, Argentina, 2nd Place, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Ephemeral Portrait”. This photo was taken in Bolivia in March, using a smoke flare. The concept is that our identity is constantly changing; a photographic portrait captures only a minute fraction of our identity, which is why I photographed smoke as an analogy. © Paola Lambertin Murillo, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Shortlist, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Through the Roof”. A diver jumps from a 10-metre platform during a national diving competition in Medellin, Colombia. The photo was taken in August 2021. © Bernardo del Cristo Hernandez Sierra, Colombia, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Ballerina & B-Boy”. This photo was taken in August 2021 in the Republica neighbourhood of Santiago de Chile. Ariela is a ballet dancer and John is an urban dancer. © Oscar Seguel, Chile, Shortlist, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Silence is the Most Powerful Scream”. A forest story created on a cold winter’s day on 18 February 2021. The idea was purely and simply to create a personal piece of art. © Sussi Charlotte Alminde, Denmark, Winner, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Rolling Boil”. Self-portrait. © Foteini Zaglara, Greece, Winner, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Surfing Festival”. The waves were the biggest I’ve ever seen in the evening when I took this photo in The Hague, Netherlands. The waves and the pouring rain created quite a unique atmosphere. © Raido Nurk, Estonia, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards.
“The Beauty of Northern Lights Above the Arctic Henge”. This picture combines two photos taken during my trip to Iceland. The first one was taken at the Arctic Henge, a group of structures located in Raufarhofn on the northeastern tip of the Melrakkaslétta peninsula. The second one is the sky full of northern lights, which I captured a few days later. For me, this composition represents an open door full of possibilities for those who dare to walk into the unknown. © Juan Pablo Méndez Garzona, Guatemala, Shortlist, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards.
“Milky Way & Circle”. April on the coast of Japan. I drew the foreground with light paint against the background of the Milky Way. © Mituhiro Okabe, Japan, 3rd Place, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards.
“The Flight”. The frozen flight of an adult ballerina under the gaze of these little girls, dreaming of being able to do this too. © Marianna Smolina, Russian Federation, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Out of the White Room”. Gian Simmen in his natural habitat at Grindelwald First on a perfect day in the Swiss Alps. © Tinu Müller, Switzerland, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
“Movement and Stop”. This picture, taken with a drone, shows a group of flamingos moving and coming to a stop. © Salem Alsawafi, United Arab Emirates, Winner, National Awards, Motion, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

The Awards will exhibit the works of the winning and shortlisted photographers at Somerset House in London. DM/ML

