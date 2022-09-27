X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
South Africa’s economy went pear-shaped in Q2, Reserv...

Business Maverick

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK ANALYSIS

SA’s economy went pear-shaped in Q2, Reserve Bank’s Quarterly Bulletin confirms

(Image: Adobe Stock)
By Ed Stoddard
27 Sep 2022
0

The South African Reserve Bank’s latest Quarterly Bulletin, covering April to June 2022, adds some dismal numbers to what we already know about the second quarter, when the economy contracted by 0.7%. In a nutshell, the economy went pear-shaped.

The SA Reserve Bank’s latest Quarterly Bulletin, released on Tuesday, makes for depressing reading against the soundtrack of rumbling neighbourhood generators. We know the economy contracted in that quarter, but so many indicators went pear-shaped that the surprise might be that gross domestic product (GDP) didn’t contract by more than 0.7% on a quarterly basis.  

Most economic indicators went south, and there is more at play here than the KZN floods and the surge in rolling blackouts. There is a fundamental crisis of confidence afflicting the economy.  

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows fell to R26.2-billion from R39.9-billion in Q1. Attracting more FDI is a key plank of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s platform and this is just the latest sign that it is faltering.  

Meanwhile, household debt rose in the quarter to 64.6% of nominal disposable income from 64.3% in the previous quarter. The SA Reserve Bank noted that “most categories of credit increased”. In other circumstances, this might not be a bad economic sign as consumer borrowing is a reflection of consumer spending and confidence. But in the current environment — with consumer confidence going down the drain — it signals that many households are grappling with unsustainable levels of debt at a time when asset wealth is withering. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Households’ net wealth declined in the second quarter of 2022 as total assets decreased while total liabilities increased. The lower market value of assets reflected a decrease in equity holdings along with a substantial decrease in share prices, while the value of housing stock increased,” the SA Reserve Bank said. “Consequently, the ratio of net wealth to nominal disposable income decreased to 359% in the second quarter of 2022 from 379% in the first quarter.” 

The JSE All Share Index fell by 12.3% during Q2, a slump that the SA Reserve Bank said was “its worst quarterly performance since the outbreak of Covid‐19 in the first quarter of 2020.” It’s a small consolation that this mirrored global equity trends.  

Property values have also been in decline. 

“Growth in nominal residential property prices has slowed since the second quarter of 2021, with the year‐on‐year rate of increase in the two available house price indices moderating to 3.2% and 3.4%, respectively, in August 2022 — well below consumer price inflation. Consequently, real house prices have declined on a year‐on‐year basis since December 2021, and by as much as 4.1% in July 2022,” the Quarterly Bulletin said.  

“Lacklustre growth in house prices reflected slowing property demand due to rising interest rates, high unemployment, low consumer confidence and the effect of higher consumer price inflation on households’ purchasing power,” it added.  

The upshot is that South Africa is getting poorer.  

Unsurprisingly, South Africa’s already low rate of savings deteriorated further as well. The national savings rate fell to 13.3% of GDP in Q2 from 16.3% in Q1, the data showed. Rising interest rates don’t seem to be encouraging households to save and many clearly cannot afford to set aside scarce income for a rainy day.  

Gross fixed capital formation — a key measure of investment — also tanked in the quarter, falling to 0.5% of GDP from 3.4% in the previous quarter.  

All in all, a pretty bleak portrait of the quarter to top the disappointing data already out there, such as the economic contraction and the brutal swing of the current account into deficit. Expect these chickens to come home to roost. DM/BM 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted