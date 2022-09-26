The nine-time Grammy winner posted a photo of her arm holding a football on social media Sunday and the NFL shared the same image on Twitter with the caption “Let’s GO” and the hashtag SBLVII.
Taylor Swift originally had been offered the headlining halftime slot, but TMZ reported Friday that she declined.
The league announced earlier this week that Apple Music had replaced Pepsi as the sponsor of the halftime show.
The NFL said more than 120 million viewers watched the halftime show held at Super Bowl LVI, which featured Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar. That performance just earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).
Past Super Bowl performers include Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Prince, Paul McCartney and Madonna.
