Evan Roos (left) and Steven Kitshoff (right) in action during the URC final at DHL Stadium on June 18, 2022. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

It seems like only yesterday that Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff held the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy aloft in front of a crowd full of roaring fans at the Cape Town Stadium.

Yet, tomorrow the Western Province-based outfit will start the challenge of defending their title against Irish outfit Connacht.

This Stormers side is a lot different, playing at a temporary home ground of Danie Craven in Stellenbosch as well as a host of changes to the lineup that beat the Bulls three months ago.

Most of the changes in the side are due to Springbok duty. Last season’s star players Kitsoff, Damian Willemse, Deon Fourie, Frans Malherbe and Herschel Jantjies are all in Bok camp while fullback Warrick Gelant has signed a deal with French outfit Racing 92.

Stormers coach John Dobson has filled the Gelant-sized hole in the side with experienced fullback Clayton Blommetjies who will make his debut for the side on Saturday.

While Junior Springbok Suleiman Hartzenberg, still only 19 years old, will also make his debut for the Stormers at outside centre.

“We have seen the likes of Clayton, Suleiman and some of the others show some real promise in our pre-season and it will be good to see how they react on Saturday,” Stormers coach John Dobson said.

“We have got an exciting blend of youth and experience, along with more than a few players who really stepped up for us consistently last season.”

The 16,000-capacity Danie Craven is also expected to be packed and roaring with supporters streaming in from the University of Stellenbosch.

“The players can’t wait to get going again and we know how important it will be to make a strong start this week, especially as we are playing in a rugby-mad place like Stellenbosch on what should be a great day for it,” said Dobson.

Shark bite

In the first match of the weekend, the Sharks take on Zebre in Parma, Italy. It will also be the Sharks’ first match of the URC season after their bye last weekend.

While Zebre have some game time under their belt after their narrow 33-29 loss to Leinster last weekend.

The Durban-based side seemingly had a gruelling pre-season after their first and second-choice flyhalves — Curwin Bosch and Lionel Cronje — both broke their arms in training.

“That was very bad luck, but we are very fortunate to have Boeta Chamberlain in good form. He has played very well in our two warm-up games — wins over the Lions and Stormers — and let’s remember how well Boeta played on that tour last November. He took his opportunity very well,” Sharks head coach Sean Everitt said.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The Sharks have a new acquisition in midfield in Rohan Janse van Rensburg who stays loyal to the Sharks only swapping Sale for Durban. The sizable Springbok centre starts in the No 12 jumper alongside Australian Ben Tapuai in midfield.

Bulls revenge

Last season’s runners-up, the Bulls got their URC campaign up and running in the best possible way with a comfortable 31-15 victory in a Jukskei derby against the Lions last week.

The side from Pretoria will take on Scottish outfit Edinburgh at fortress Loftus tomorrow afternoon.

“It was good to be able to start the new season on a winning note, beating a tough Lions side in their own backyard. We had a few areas we identified that we needed to work on this week and the boys were hard at work getting those better,” said Bulls director of rugby, Jake White.

“Edinburgh is a tough and talented side. They had an incredible game against Dragons last weekend where they won by a convincing margin. We know how tough they are from our last meeting in the previous season where they beat us. We will need to be at our best if we want to get a good result.”

The Bulls will be bolstered with the return of Springbok Johan Goosen from injury. The talented utility back will start the encounter at fullback with last season’s regular flyhalf Chris Smith in the No 10 jersey.

There’s also experience on the bench with veteran Morne Steyn ready to be called upon.

Lions changeup

The Lions have sprung the changes after last weekend’s opening defeat.

The changes include a new halfback pairing as Sanele Nohamba takes over at scrumhalf from Morne van den Berg while at flyhalf, Jordan Hendrikse drops to the bench with Gianni Lombard replacing him.

The other change in the backline sees Zander du Plessis come in at outside centre in place of Henco de Wet.

Among the forwards, Emmanuel Tshituka starts at blindside flank replacing Ruhan Straeuli, with Ruben Schoeman moving into lock as Ruan Venter drops to the bench.

The Lions will be hoping the change of personnel will change their fortunes when they take on Ospreys in Wales on Saturday evening. DM

Weekend URC fixtures:

Friday:

Zebre vs Sharks (6:30pm)

Leinster vs Benetton (8:35pm)

Glasgow Warriors vs Cardiff (8:35pm)

Saturday:

Scarlets vs Ulster (2pm)

Bulls vs Edinburgh (2:30pm)

Stormers vs Connacht (2:30pm)

Ospreys vs Lions (8:35pm)

Sunday:

Dragons vs Munster (4pm)