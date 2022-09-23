It is an award that attests to Engen’s winning mindset, consistency of its values and passion for client-centric offerings, innovation, and sustainability.

Reflecting on the award, Engen Managing Director and CEO, Seelan Naidoo says recognition by South Africa’s ‘Generation Z’ is a very special honour for Engen.

“That the motorists and shoppers of tomorrow continue to value the Engen brand so highly is humbling and speaks to Engen being able to align its values with theirs and consistently deliver on their expectations in terms of value for money and innovation,” says Naidoo.

“Our Quickshop & Co private label, Engen 1App, and PopDots® doughnuts, amongst others, as well as our sustainability drive at the service station level in terms of the rollout of solar panels, rainwater harvesting and recycling, are just some of the exciting innovations we have brought to market over the past few years.”

Engen’s insights into Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012), indicate that they generally identify with young, tech-savvy organisations, offering services which make their lives easier and save them money.

“They also connect with businesses with an established sense of purpose and who demonstrate heightened concern about social and environmental issues,” adds Naidoo.

Engen recognises that loyal customers make return purchases, which drives both sustainable growth and creates organic brand awareness by those customers championing their “brand love”, often on social media.

“Indeed, for Engen our alignment with the values of Generation Z and the rising Generation Alphas, via our market-relevant product, service offerings and innovations are not merely tick boxes, but represent our wholehearted commitment to enriching their lives for a sustainable future.”

Engen is actively involved in community interventions and provides humanitarian aid, as well as long-running education empowerment and disability initiatives.

“South Africa’s youth keep a close eye on what brands say they are doing, to hold them accountable, and ensure that they are ‘walking the walk’.

“As a company with a social conscience, we realise that Engen needs tangible proof points in this regard to validate its social conscience or risk being ‘irrelevant’

In 2021, Engen invested R11.9 million in Learnerships and Bursaries for young South Africans, along with a further R27 million in social causes, including long running multi-million Rand support for the Gift of the Givers, FoodForwardSA, the Caring4Girls feminine hygiene initiative, and various disability empowerment programmes, amongst others.

In the spirit of moving forward together, Naidoo assures that Engen will continue to push the boundaries of technology and innovation while always remaining a committed and caring corporate citizen.

“Looking ahead, Engen pledges to make everyday life for our customers better, whilst never neglecting our social and environmental responsibilities.

“This will be achieved in part by enhancing the Engen 1app and rolling out ‘Click and Collect’ functionality, whilst consistently adding to the 3 820 solar panels we have already installed at 62 of our service stations along with various water harvesting, recycling, and saving initiatives.”

And with progress and innovation at the forefront, Engen will not be resting on its laurels.

Says Naidoo: “Engen fully recognizes that it is a privilege to occupy a special place in the hearts and minds of customers.

“To continue to be so graciously afforded this honour, Engen will consistently shift and reinvent itself, without ever losing sight of its core values and sense of purpose.

“As a company that is passionate about progress, we look forward to reaching new heights and moving into the future together with Generation Z and Alphas, as a partner that enriches their lives,” he concludes.

Engen was first voted South Africa’s “Coolest’ Petrol Station in the Sunday Times Generation Next in 2010 and has been voted tops every year since. DM