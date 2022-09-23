Congratulations Ferial Haffajee on the publication of Days of Zondo!

Who did what, how they did it and what we lost.

Now available from the Daily Maverick shop.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

Order your copy today
<i>Days of Zondo</i> by Ferial Haffajee
First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Hope helps

There is plenty to be despondent about living in South Africa right now. But every now and then a glimmer of hope arrives to keep us believing that the future we all deserve is possible. Like the arrests this week of former SAPS national commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and other generals in SAPS Crime Intelligence. These arrests follow those of Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh last month. You might recall their names from the #GuptaLeaks where we exposed their dodgy Transnet contracts.

The wheels of justice do turn, sometimes slower than we would like, but the corrupt and the criminal get their day in court. Glimmers of hope go a long way. Help us create more of them by supporting the work of independent journalists dedicated to finding solutions.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We won’t leave you in the dark

Not for the first time, ordinary South Africans are stepping up where the government isn’t… From creating apps to alert others about load shedding, to parking their cars and assisting as point guards to keep traffic moving, our collective ability to take care of each other when the chips are down might be the last thing keeping us going.

We can’t all be out repairing potholes and drilling boreholes. But what Daily Maverick can do is to ensure that we provide the only tool that enables all South Africans to make themselves heard: information.

To our readers: we’re asking for your support. We don’t have a paywall because our journalism is free. It is not, however, free to produce. If you, like us, have had enough, then help us by contributing whatever you can so that you have free access to the truth of what is happening at all levels of government to make an empowered vote.

We may literally be in the dark but everyone that calls South Africa home deserves to be enlightened.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Americans humble Internationals in Presidents Cup fours...

Sport

GOLF

Americans humble Internationals in Presidents Cup foursomes

Collin Morikawa of the US plays a bunker shot during the foursome matches on day one of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club. (Photo: Warren Little / Getty Images)
By Steve Keating for Reuters
23 Sep 2022
0

The US made a fast start at the 14th Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina.

The Presidents Cup got off to the blowout start many had predicted as the US humbled a scrappy International team 4-1 in the opening foursomes on Thursday.

The powerful US team had looked poised for a sweep of the five matches until the Internationals snatched an unexpected point when South Korea’s Kim Si-woo and Australian Cam Davis took down the all-star American pairing of world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 2-up.

The US, who have dominated the biennial competition with an 11-1-1 record, came out with purpose, having never lost on home soil. Things had looked very grim for the Internationals after the hosts swept the opening three matches to power 3-0 ahead.

But salvaging a point ended a rough day on a positive note for captain Trevor Immelman’s men, limiting the damage heading into Friday’s fourballs, although the challenge ahead remains daunting.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” assured Immelman. “It’s what we do. Nobody here expects us to win. We’ve got to have that belief deep down.

“We’re up against maybe the strongest American team ever assembled on paper. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but like I said, we’ll keep going, man. We’ll keep going until they ring the bell.”

The Internationals, with a record eight Presidents Cup debutants in their 12-man team, started as massive underdogs against a US squad featuring nine of the top 15 in the world rankings.

With temperatures nudging towards 380C the event got off to a steamy and raucous start, with chants of “USA, USA” from the pro-American crowd echoing across the Quail Hollow Club.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Presidents Cup the first major victim of defections to LIV

US captain Davis Love III’s squad did not waste any time giving the crowd reasons to cheer as they quickly seized control.

Immelman sent out his most experienced pair of Australian Adam Scott, playing in his 10th Presidents Cup, and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama first to face the US duo of world No 4 and 5 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, hoping the veterans might set the tone for his young squad.

First point

But the Internationals’ two Masters champions failed to gel as Cantlay and Schauffele steamrolled to a 6&5 win, needing just 13 holes to clinch their team’s first point.

When it comes to foursomes, 2021 FedEx champion Cantlay and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Schauffele have been bankers for the US, improving to 5-0-0 in the alternate shot format after going unbeaten at the 2019 Presidents and 2021 Ryder cups.

A pensive International captain Trevor Immelman looks on from the 18th green during the Thursday foursome matches. (Photo by Warren Little / Getty Images)

“We play so much golf together, we’re so comfortable, we’re good friends,” said Schauffele. “It’s just a lot of fun for us to do this. I told the guys last night we need to set the tone… and we did.”

The remaining four matches offered more drama and entertainment, but the pattern was the same.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who took the first of his two PGA Championship wins at Quail Hollow in 2017, never trailed South Korea’s Im Sung-jae and Canadian Corey Connors on the way to a tidy 2&1 win.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Cameron Young, playing with Collin Morikawa, rolled in a long putt at the 17th to give the US another 2&1 victory over the South Korean partnership of Kim Joo-hyung and KH Lee.

Just when the US team appeared ready to end the first day of the biennial event perfectly, however, the Internationals dug in.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Davis Love III: LIV players not missed at Presidents Cup – even DJ

Leading 2-up after 14 holes, Scheffler and Burns were poised to add to the US advantage but buckled as Kim and Davis won the last four holes.

“It was a brutal start on the front nine, and back nine, try to keep it positive and keep it tight to, like, 17, 18,” said Kim, one of a record four Koreans on the International team. “So, I think that works. Then, last five holes, we finally dropped some putt and it works.”

The Internationals nearly trimmed the deficit further in the final match between Americans Tony Finau and Max Homa and Canadian Taylor Pendrith and Chile’s Mito Pereira, which was tied heading to the 18th. This time it was the International pair faltering, however, as Homa and Finau secured the point. Reuters/DM

Pairings for Friday’s four-ball matches in the Presidents Cup between the US and the Internationals

Match 6

Adam Scott (Australia) vs Cam Davis (Australia) vs Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Match 7

Im Sung-jae (South Korea) vs Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) vs Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler

Match 8

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) Mito Pereira (Chile) vs Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young

Match 9

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea) vs Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Match 10

Taylor Pendrith (Canada) and Corey Conners (Canada) vs Billy Horschel and Max Homa

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted