Days of Zondo by Ferial Haffajee
Hope helps

There is plenty to be despondent about living in South Africa right now. But every now and then a glimmer of hope arrives to keep us believing that the future we all deserve is possible. Like the arrests this week of former SAPS national commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane and other generals in SAPS Crime Intelligence. These arrests follow those of Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh last month. You might recall their names from the #GuptaLeaks where we exposed their dodgy Transnet contracts.

The wheels of justice do turn, sometimes slower than we would like, but the corrupt and the criminal get their day in court. Glimmers of hope go a long way. Help us create more of them by supporting the work of independent journalists dedicated to finding solutions.

We won’t leave you in the dark

Not for the first time, ordinary South Africans are stepping up where the government isn’t… From creating apps to alert others about load shedding, to parking their cars and assisting as point guards to keep traffic moving, our collective ability to take care of each other when the chips are down might be the last thing keeping us going.

We can’t all be out repairing potholes and drilling boreholes. But what Daily Maverick can do is to ensure that we provide the only tool that enables all South Africans to make themselves heard: information.

To our readers: we’re asking for your support. We don’t have a paywall because our journalism is free. It is not, however, free to produce. If you, like us, have had enough, then help us by contributing whatever you can so that you have free access to the truth of what is happening at all levels of government to make an empowered vote.

We may literally be in the dark but everyone that calls South Africa home deserves to be enlightened.

Ace Magashule asbestos corruption trial pushed back to...

South Africa

NEWSFLASH

Ace Magashule asbestos corruption trial pushed back to January 2023

Ace Magashule inside court G at the Bloemfontein high court for the pre-trail on 23 September 2022. (Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana)
By Cathy Drage-Dlodlo
23 Sep 2022
The suspended ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier and his co-accused could be caught up in the multi-million rand court case for another year.

The pre-trial proceedings of the R225-million Free State asbestos corruption case, in which a key accused is suspended ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule, were postponed for the umpteenth time in the Free State high court in Bloemfontein on Friday. Proceedings have been postponed to 20 January 2023.

The case against Magashule and 18 others, who stand accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering, has been postponed as some of the accused indicated that they want to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal again.

Ace Magashule
During a previous appearance, the pre-trial was postponed pending the outcome of Magashule’s first application to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Now after his losing bid, he indicated that he wants to appeal the outcome.

State prosecutor Johan de Nysschen submitted a new indictment to court on Friday adding another accused, Margaret-Ann Diedricks — who was arrested about two months ago.

De Nysschen also indicated to Judge Phillip Loubser that Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, will be accused number 18 if she is extradited in time from the United States. He said South Africa is in talks with the US and all indications are that she would be back on home soil before the start of the case.

Supporters of Ace Magashule
De Nysschen says the trial can continue even if she is not back in time. Magashule insisted that his concerns be put on record again about the case being a political witch hunt and that justice delayed is justice denied.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Free State asbestos corruption case: Ace Magashule claims delays ‘deliberate’ ahead of ANC’s elective conference.

He asked to be charged separately to speed up proceedings, as this case could jeopardise his political career. Magashule says the endless postponements are a political ploy so that he could not contest in the ANC national leadership race for the party’s elective conference expected to take place in December 2022.

Ace Magashule
The charges against Magashule and others follow the awarding of a contract by the Free State Department of Human Settlements to the Blackhead Consulting joint venture (JV) for the auditing and replacement of asbestos roofs from residential houses about six years. This was during his term as premier of the province.

Read in Daily Maverick: Ace Magashule’s R255m case ‘bears hallmarks of corruption’, says Free State prosecuting authority.

De Nysschen said in response that there is no political interference in the case and that the application launched by the accused in the SCA — although their right to do so — is the reason for the postponement.

He said no further arrests were expected and said the state was ready to continue but would await the outcome of the latest bid to the SCA as it could impact the trial. DM

