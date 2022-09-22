X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We won’t leave you in the dark

Not for the first time, ordinary South Africans are stepping up where the government isn’t… From creating apps to alert others about load shedding, to parking their cars and assisting as point guards to keep traffic moving, our collective ability to take care of each other when the chips are down might be the last thing keeping us going.

We can’t all be out repairing potholes and drilling boreholes. But what Daily Maverick can do is to ensure that we provide the only tool that enables all South Africans to make themselves heard: information.

To our readers: we’re asking for your support. We don’t have a paywall because our journalism is free. It is not, however, free to produce. If you, like us, have had enough, then help us by contributing whatever you can so that you have free access to the truth of what is happening at all levels of government to make an empowered vote.

We may literally be in the dark but everyone that calls South Africa home deserves to be enlightened.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
More than 60 Dunoon crèches battle to register for fun...

South Africa

GROUNDUP

More than 60 Dunoon crèches battle to register for funding with education department

Teacher Noluthando Isaac with some of the toddlers in her class at Zusakhe Educare in Dunoon, Cape Town. This is the only Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre in the community that has successfully registered with the education department. (Photo: Peter Luhanga)
By Peter Luhanga for GroundUp
22 Sep 2022
0

Many crèches in poor communities struggle to meet the basic criteria because of costs.

Only one of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in Dunoon, Cape Town is formally registered, says Councillor Meisie Makuwa. This means they are not eligible for state funding.

To register with the Department of Education, centres have to meet requirements set out by the state. These include environmental health clearance, fire clearance, and land use zoning.

But many crèches in poor communities struggle to meet these basic criteria.

Makuwa said after a community meeting earlier this month she had tried to access state funding for the centres but had been told that they were not registered and could not be assisted. She pleaded with officials to help the crèches become compliant.

The owners of an unregistered crèche, who asked not to be named, told GroundUp that she started operating in 2000 from a shipping container in front of her house. The woman said she had seen parents in her street leave their infants with other young children at home while they went to look for work opportunities.

She said she is a qualified educator and currently has 30 children in the centre aged three to five. Attempts to register her crèche have been unsuccessful because he has not been able to get the space around the shipping container rezoned, and because there is not enough outdoor space for the toddlers to play in terms of health and safety requirements and municipal bylaws.

She said many parents could not afford to pay crèche fees each month and compliance with the requirements was expensive.

“When authorities send a delegation to inspect [the creche] they point out all the wrongs and say we must do these things right, but why can’t they fund us to do the things we need? We need tables, blankets, mattresses,” she said.

A parent collects a child from Zusakhe educare in Dunoon
A parent collects a child from Zusakhe educare in Dunoon. (Photos: Peter Luhanga)

The chairperson of Dunoon Early Childhood Development Forum, Phumeza Ntsantsa, says there are 60 crèches affiliated to the forum which are not registered. Ntsantsa, who is qualified in early childhood development, also runs a creche and has been trying to register it for 12 years.

Ntsantsa said she had been told to decrease the number of children at her facility from 58 to 35 in order to register and be compliant.

“What must I do with the rest of the children? Our crèches are overcrowded because we don’t have enough space because Dunoon itself is overpopulated.” In some crèches in Dunoon up to 100 children are taught in a shack or in a single room in an RDP house. The crèches charge between R350 to R550 a month and parents who are unemployed struggle to pay this amount.

The only registered creche, Zusakhe Educare, is run by a non-profit company which has other programmes and which gets funds from big corporates.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told GroundUp that there were potential risks to children and staff if crèches did not adhere to the health and safety requirements or to the municipality’s bylaws.

“All crèches need to register and follow the registration process that has compliance aspects as stated in the Children’s Act,” she said. These include environmental health clearance, fire clearance, and land use zoning. The education department only issues certificates once it has inspected the centre’s compliance, Hammond said.

When asked about the Dunoon councillor’s request for help, Hammond said the department would follow up. “Our aim is to educate centres about the requirements for registration and health and safety,” she said.

Facilities at Zusakhe Educare
Facilities at Zusakhe Educare which other centres in Dunoon say they can’t afford. (Photos: Peter Luhanga)

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted