Former drug users discuss addiction and recovery in this week's edition of Street Talk. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)

The more you do it, the more you rely on the high for comfort, for courage, and for an escape. How do drug addictions happen? How do people ask for help? This group of recovering addicts share their stories.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation — visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM