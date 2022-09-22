South Africa

STREET TALK

Drugs don’t work — harrowing tales of addiction and long roads to recovery in South Africa

Former drug users discuss addiction and recovery in this week's edition of Street Talk. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
22 Sep 2022
0

Peer pressure, gateway drugs, and the ‘glamorous’ appeal of chasing the euphoria — when you start taking drugs, you never think it's going to turn into dependence. 

The more you do it, the more you rely on the high for comfort, for courage, and for an escape. How do drug addictions happen? How do people ask for help? This group of recovering addicts share their stories.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk Logo

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation — visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted