First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Liz Cheney introduces electoral bill to avoid repeat of...

Newsdeck

VOTE-COUNTING LEGISLATION

Liz Cheney introduces electoral bill to avoid repeat of January 6 Capitol attack

Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on 12 July 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
20 Sep 2022
0

Republican Representative Liz Cheney introduced a bill on Monday that would change how Congress counts presidential electors to reduce the chances of another effort to overturn election results like that mounted by former president Donald Trump last year.

Co-sponsored with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren, the legislation would direct challenges to state elections to courts and limit the vice-president’s role in electoral vote-counting as “ministerial”.

That grew out of Trump’s attempt to pressure his vice-president, Mike Pence, to take action as the Senate’s presiding officer during the counting of the Electoral College results to obstruct or delay formal certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

It also would raise the bar to challenge a state’s electors to one-third of both the House and Senate.

Currently, if one member of Congress from each chamber objects to a presidential election during the arcane certification process, the chambers have to debate and hold a vote on the objection, as was done in 2021.

The bill is broadly similar to legislation being written by a bipartisan group of senators that is expected to be voted on during the lame-duck session between the November midterm election and the end of the year. Both bills would limit the kind of manoeuvres used by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in 2020 presidential election, which culminated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol as Congress certified the Electoral College vote.

Cheney, of Wyoming, and Lofgren, of California, are members of the House committee that has been investigating the January 6 2020 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Cheney, who lost the Wyoming Republican primary in August to an election denier, has been among the most prominent GOP critics of Trump’s attempts to undermine the election.

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, she and Lofgren wrote that the bill would ensure that “self-interested politicians cannot steal from the people the guarantee that our government derives its power from the consent of the governed”.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted