First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
What’s cooking today: Chicken, lemon & green olive ta...

TGIFOOD

ONE POT WONDER

What’s cooking today: Chicken, lemon & green olive tajine

Tony Jackman’s chicken, lemon and green olive tagine, with couscous, served in bowls by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
19 Sep 2022
0

Fresh lemons are as good as salt-preserved ones in a tagine, and are a great way to use up some of those leftover lemons you’ve been wondering what to do with.

Oh dear. While writing the recipe below I was typing “toss to coat”, when adding the chicken pieces to the onions. OtterCarrot (my name for autocorrect) had other ideas, however, and threw up “toss to the cat” instead.

Not that the cat would like the other things that go into the pot. Lemons and green olives are a magic pairing (for humans), and a third element of raisins brings a tinge of sweetness to balance the spices.

Start this dish early in the day if you’re planning to make it for supper. First make a spice rub, apply it to chicken portions and leave it to chill out in the fridge until an hour before you’re ready to start the tagine.

I make my own ras-el-hanout, the North African spice mix, on occasion. The ingredients are all listed in my recipe for lamb shank and date tagine, and all you have to do is mix them together. The spices are cumin, ginger, cinnamon, coriander, chilli, clove, allspice, black pepper and salt. That lamb shank recipe is a winner, by the way; do try it if you haven’t already.

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

8 chicken pieces, bone in (remove skins if you prefer)

1 lemon, sliced very thinly

½ cup pitted green olives

⅓ cup pitted raisins

300 ml chicken stock

50 ml tomato paste

1 Tbsp ras-el-hanout

Coarse sea/kosher salt to taste

Chopped coriander, for garnish

For the rub:

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp finely ground black pepper

Method

Mix the rub ingredients together, rub it into the flesh and skin of cleaned and dried chicken portions, and refrigerate for several hours. Remove from the fridge an hour before you start cooking.

Preheat the oven to 180℃. Chop the onion and garlic and braise them in olive oil in the tagine base, until softened and taking on a little colour.

Add the chicken pieces, toss to coat, and cook on both sides for a few minutes. Add the lemon, olives, raisins, stock, tomato paste, ras-el-hanout and salt, put the conical lid on and put it in the oven to cook for an hour to an hour and 15 minutes.

Serve with couscous, garnished with chopped coriander. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted