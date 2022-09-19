X

Six stages of Eskom-induced grief and pain

South Africa

VISUAL TIMELINE

Rolling blackouts – Six stages of Eskom-induced grief and pain

Illustrative image | Sources: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images ) | Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Photo: ESA Alexander / Sunday Times) | Electricity transmission pylons. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | A coal delivery truck at the Eskom Matla coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Power lines in the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay, Cape Town. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | An instrument panel at the Eskom Lethabo coal-fired power station in Vereeniging. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ethan van Diemen
19 Sep 2022
0

How on Earth did we get to Stage 6 of rolling blackouts? We pore over Eskom statements to try to figure that one out.

As Daily Maverick has reported, 2022 has been the worst year for scheduled power cuts by the monopoly energy utility. There have been cuts on more than 100 days this year – and 2022 was 260 days old on 18 September. 

The timeline below illustrates just how the country landed in this tumultuous position:

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Presidency stays silent on Energy Action Plan while South Africans kept in the dark

Read more in Daily Maverick: “President Ramaphosa cuts short foreign trips to address SA’s power crisis

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Waking up to Stage 6, now Eskom execs are fighting to fend off Stage 8 power cuts

Read more in Daily Maverick: “No joke: Eskom wants you to pay 32% more for your electricity from 1 April 2023

