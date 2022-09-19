First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

World

MOURNING A MONARCH (1926-2022)

In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, billions tune in to watch the pomp and pageantry

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022 and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)
By Daily Maverick
19 Sep 2022
0

Britain bid farewell to its monarch in a day of emotion, pomp and ceremony after more than a week of remembrance. The world had front-row seats to the farewell, which started in the morning from Westminster Abbey in London and ended at sunset in a private ceremony in the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle attended by family.

Members of the public gather at Parliament Square for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Crowds gather at Horse Guards Avenue ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: David Davies – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Members of the public react as the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is screened at Hull City Hall on 19 September 2022 in Hull, United Kingdom. (Photo: Nigel Roddis / Getty Images)
Early crowds gather in anticipation of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Whitehall on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Alex McBride / Getty Images)
Crowds fill The Mall in London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)
Mourners at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
Members of the public watch the State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on big screens on the Long Walk on 19 September 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)
Police search bags in advance of the State Funeral Procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain, 19 September 2022. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 8 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ADAM VAUGHAN)
People wait for the State Funeral Procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London. (Photo: EPA-EFE / VINCE MIGNOTT)
The Royal Standard flies above Windsor Castle on 19 September 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in the King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)
Pipe major Steven Dewar plays a lament from the deck of the Queen’s former floating palace the Royal Yacht Britannia on 19 September 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Photo: Robert Perry / Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to take her seat at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Ben Stansall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden (centre) and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Hannah McKay – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Former UK prime ministers David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Theresa May arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Jack Hill – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
From left: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Frank Augstein – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Former UK prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson arrive at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Jack Hill – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 in London, England. (Photo: Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
King Charles III takes part in the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Hannah McKay- WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of United Kingdom Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
King Charles III’s motorcade is driven along The Mall in central London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Zac Goodwin – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
Mourners outside Westminster Abbey. (Photo: Joe Maher / Getty Images)
Coldstream Guards ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)
King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and members of the Royal Family follow the coffin as they depart the State Funeral Service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. (Photo David Levene – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Members of the public watch the big screen during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: Alex Pantling / Getty Images)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022 in London. (Photo: Andy Stenning – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession down The Mall following her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey.. (Photo: Zac Goodwin – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
The Bearer Party transfer the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
A Queen’s Guard soldier stands by floral tributes at Windsor Castle on 19 September 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo: Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, pets the royal corgis as they await the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it travels on its way to Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel on 19 September 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo: Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool / Getty Images)
