White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, left, walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

That makes him the highest-ranking Trump official known to have responded to a subpoena in the federal investigation, CNN said.

The onslaught on the Capitol by Trump supporters led to several deaths, injured police officers and delayed certification of Democratic President Joe Biden’s victory over Republican Trump in the November 2020 election.

Meadows provided the same materials he gave to the January 6 committee investigating the attack, satisfying the obligations of the subpoena, CNN reported, according to an unnamed source.

Meadows initially cooperated with the committee in 2021, but later sued the panel over the subpoenas.

The US House of Representatives earlier this year voted to refer Meadows to the US Justice Department for contempt of Congress, but the department declined to charge him.

Reuters could not immediately contact Meadows for comment. George Terwilliger, a lawyer who represents Meadows, did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment. BM