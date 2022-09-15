Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a forehand during the men’s quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at the Wimbledon Championships in Britain on 7 July 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Neil Hall)

The word ‘legend’ is bandied about far too easily, especially in sports. But in the case of Roger Federer, it is appropriate and meaningful. His name will resonate through the ages because he took tennis to new heights, which in turn spawned an era unlike anything seen in the sport. And, arguably, in all of sport.

Without Federer, would there have been a Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic? Or at least, Nadal and Djokovic who were capable of winning more than 20 Grand Slams?

Initially, it was Federer who fuelled Nadal’s own ambitions, and when Djokovic arrived, the trio drove each other to new heights. Others such as Andy Murray were also dragged to the top of Mt Tennis in the Federer slipstream.

On Thursday though, Federer, a little more than a month after turning 41, announced that next week’s Laver Cup in London would be his last tournament as a professional tennis player.

Injuries and age have finally caught up with him. He never said it, but witnessing the extreme athleticism of Carlos Alcaraz, who won the US Open aged only 19 last Sunday, must have helped his decision. It’s just not a middle-aged man’s game at the top level.

Federer has had three knee surgeries in the past two years and his last competitive match was a 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinal exit against Hubert Hurkacz.

The mountain he’d been climbing to get back, obviously became a little too high, especially if he has to battle past youngsters such as Alcaraz and 21-year-old Jannik Sinner, not to mention the still competitive Djokovic and Nadal.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer said in a statement.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old.”

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it’s time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event.

“I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Joy to the world

Although it might never be measurable, there is little doubt that not many other people in their chosen fields have brought more joy to fans. Federer was more of an artist than a sportsman. He played shots of such artistry that they often drew involuntary gasps from crowds.

He was a winner of course, which people love, but he was so much more than that. There is winning and then there is winning, and occasionally losing, with style and panache.

His racquet was magical and his movement light and balanced. Despite his slight frame, his power was remarkable and very little could pierce his armour-plated mentality.

Fluent in at least four languages and conversant in several others, Federer was never involved in anything remotely resembling a scandal. Always polite in public and extremely generous with his time and money towards charitable causes, he was the model ambassador for his sport.

If Artificial Intelligence had crafted the most perfect tennis player both on and off the court, it couldn’t have done better than Federer. That’s not to say Federer wasn’t, or isn’t ruthless, because you don’t win 103 singles titles without a killer instinct. But he was never a jerk.

Being nice, while being extremely successful is an increasingly undervalued trait, which the Swiss master managed to balance.

Read in Daily Maverick: Federer and Nadal thrill and remind SA of what we have missed

“The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure,” Federer said. “While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I’ve already lived a full lifetime.

“I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive.”

Changing era

The sport Federer began playing at professional level in 1998 is very different to the sport he played until last year, yet he managed to stay at the top of the pile by adapting and evolving.

Racquets, playing surfaces, ball tracking and string technology have all evolved in the 21st century, along with constant improvements in nutrition and sports science.

The amount of analysis a player can glean from easily available technology lays bare every opponent’s weakness, yet Federer, until his knee injury problems, had never been knocked off the top for a sustained period. He just grew gracefully with the changes.

He seemed to be so light on his feet and easy on his body as a consequence. It’s a massive simplification obviously, but Federer sustained far fewer injuries — that we know about, anyway — because he won the genetic lottery. And then he maximised those gifts.

The famous 2006 essay by David Foster Wallace — Roger Federer as a religious experience — in The New York Times is probably the best summation of Federer’s virtues as a tennis maestro. It was written at a time when Federer seemed invincible, but remained true throughout his career.

That piece explains how a Federer performance could transport the observer to a state where we felt we were watching something divine. It couldn’t be explained through normal human virtues.

To see him play live only heightened that sense of the divine about his play. Even when he and Nadal played in the exhibition Match in Africa at the Cape Town Stadium in February 2020, to witness the then 37-year-old Federer in the flesh was otherworldly.

For South Africans, Federer’s career has almost exclusively been seen on a screen. His triumphs, setbacks and his epic rivalries with Nadal and Djokovic have been beamed into homes via satellite television.

Federer’s best years intersected with an era of high-definition television, which only enhanced his mythical status. He won Wimbledon eight times among his 20 Grand Slams.

He remained tennis’s highest earner in 2021, with $90.7-million, according to Forbes magazine, despite missing most of the season. His style, grace and humility made him a marketing person’s dream and a fan favourite.

It’s a pity he never played more in South Africa — the country of his mother Lynette’s birth. He expressed that regret before the Match in Africa too.

“I don’t know what took me so long, to be quite honest,” Federer said during the 2019 Australian Open.

“I said, ‘It’s not possible that I’m on tour for 20 years, I’ve become the player that I am, and I’ve never played in South Africa? It’s just not okay.’ I couldn’t live with myself if that happened. You know how it is; life on tour sometimes is what it is. I couldn’t be more excited now that it’s finally happening.”

Nadal joined Federer in that match and they created history by attracting the largest ever live crowd at a tennis match — 51,954 people to be exact. They probably could have sold double the amount of tickets.

For Nadal, whose career is in its twilight, but who shows no signs of stopping just yet, Federer’s announcement hurt.

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come,” Nadal wrote on social media. “It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

“It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London.”

But it’s appropriate that the last word goes to Federer: “When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream.

“My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day.

“So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. To everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true.

“Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.” DM

Federer’s record