A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Thousands of ‘understaffed and overworked’ Minnesot...

Newsdeck

HEALTHCARE WORKERS DOWN TOOLS

Thousands of ‘understaffed and overworked’ Minnesota nurses go on strike

(Photo: Hristo Rusev / Getty Images)
By Reuters
13 Sep 2022
0

About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job on Monday to protest against hospital understaffing that their union says has harmed patient care and exhausted health workers as they negotiate a new contract with hospital executives.

The strike, expected to last three days and described by the Minnesota Nurses’ Association as one of the largest in United States history, highlights nationwide health worker shortages that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The union says it has been negotiating a new agreement for more than five months and nurses have been working without a contract for weeks.

“Hospital executives have already driven nurses away from the bedside by their refusal to solve the crises of staffing and retention in our hospitals,” the union’s negotiating team said in a statement, adding that nurses were “understaffed and overworked”.

The walkout was expected to affect at least 13 hospitals around Minneapolis and neighbouring St Paul. Twin Cities Hospital Group, which oversees four hospitals where nurses are on strike, said it had asked the nurses’ union to join them in mediation.

“A trained mediator can help parties focus on the key elements needed to move forward together. However, the nurses’ union has rejected all our requests for mediation,” the group said on its website.

Allina Health, which owns four hospitals involving nurses on strike, said on its website it was making every effort to minimise disruptions to patient care. It said it had been expecting the strike for months.

The nurses’ strike has drawn support from US legislators in Washington, including veteran Senator Bernie Sanders. “Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system,” Sanders wrote on Twitter, calling for fair scheduling and higher wages.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment in healthcare across the United States is still below pre-pandemic levels. At least 37,000 fewer people work in healthcare now than in February 2020, according to a September 2 report from BLS.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Aurora Ellis.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted