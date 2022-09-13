Maverick Life

2022 Emmy Awards: Celebrating the best in US television

Lizzo, winner of the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
13 Sep 2022
The 74th Emmy Awards were held last night in Los Angeles; 'The White Lotus,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'Succession' won some of the biggest awards while American actress Zendaya is the first Black woman to win a second Emmy for lead actress in a drama series, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy. Here is an incomplete yet striking gallery from this year's ceremony.

Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Ariana Debose attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
(3rd L-R) Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and cast attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Hannah Waddingham attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Melanie Lynskey attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jerrod Carmichael, winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for ‘Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Britt Lower attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Megan Stalter attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Emily Heller attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Natasha Rothwell attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Mark Indelicato attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Kerry Washington Black attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Sandra Oh attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Toheeb Jimoh attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Christina Ricci attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Issa Rae attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Nicole Byer attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary,’ poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sarah Niles attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Rosario Dawson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Elle Fanning attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sam Jay and Yanise Monét attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Shonda Rhimes attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Laura Linney attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
J. Smith-Cameron attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kenan Thompson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys Governor’s Gala at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(Center L-R) Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and guests attend the 74th Primetime Emmys Governor’s Gala at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(L-R) Julia Garner, winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Ozark’, and guest attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Tanner Buchanan and Kal Penn attend Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party at Milk Studios Los Angeles on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
(L-R) Regina Hall and Tahj Mowry attend Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party at Milk Studios Los Angeles on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Hwang Dong-hyuk attends Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party at Milk Studios Los Angeles on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix) DM/ ML
