There are signs that tourism is bouncing back. Pandemic lockdowns sucked the life out of an industry that had sustained growth for decades.

In June, the UN World Tourism Organisation released its World Tourism Barometer, showing an increase of 182% for international tourism in the first three months of 2022 compared with the previous year. That’s still 60% below pre-pandemic levels, but by March there was an uptick in international arrivals, indicating a strong second quarter due to the northern hemisphere’s summer holidays.

It’s been fits and starts as the industry claws through the fallout of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, global economic conditions and climate change.

International tourist arrivals increased by just 5% in 2021, due to travel restrictions in large parts of the world, and were still more than a billion short of pre-pandemic levels. This compared with the growth seen between 1980 and 2019, when numbers skyrocketed from 277 million to nearly 1.5 billion, with brief blips caused by the SARS epidemic of 2003 and the financial crisis.

Europe and the Americas lead the recovery, with Europe welcoming more than four times the international arrivals of last year; in the Americas arrivals more than doubled.

South Africa is lagging, as other long-haul destinations with less attractive offerings pump energy and resources into tourism. Experts believe SA would be recovering far quicker if the public and private sectors stopped working in silos.

SA Tourism, a division of the Department of Tourism, had its Sho’t Left Travel Week last week, targeting domestic travellers, but it was unable to provide data on hotel occupancy rates or other requested information.

David Frost, CEO of Satsa, the voice of inbound tourism, noted a bounce back from the US and the UK, but said South Africa was too reliant on luxury travel.

“It’s one of our opportunities, but we tend to only focus on the five-star market. Australia outperforms us in terms of arrivals, with far less product, because business and the private sector plan, strategise and execute together. Here, it’s the opposite.”

Vanessa Ratcliffe, co-founder of Southern Destinations, operates in the luxury American market. She said while the company was busy, a significant amount of work was in facilitating trips postponed due to Covid.

“The trend is towards ‘the greatest of all trips’. It’s being called ‘revenge travel’: people are over lockdowns, they need to travel, but that’s all happening in the luxury segments. It’s not happening in the three-star and below segments, with the big package trip groups, which is a pity because that’s not filtering down to the curio sellers and others who really need the money.”

Red list fiasco

The red list fiasco has hurt South Africa.

“The UK is a really important market and many big operators over there have either shut down or lost staff. So there’s a capacity issue in terms of having skilled staff in our source markets,” Frost said.

While markets such as Kenya are “pumping”, South Africa lags.

“Where is the ‘South Africa’s cool to visit’ positioning, post-Covid?” Frost asked. “There’s nothing. As the private sector, we’ve launched a cost-effective social media campaign, ‘Free to be’, saying don’t do short haul travel — it’s a nightmare — come to South Africa. We have the wide open spaces, it’s very chilled.”

South Africa has 100 safe adventure offerings, compared to New Zealand’s five, yet the Land of the Long White Cloud is the adventure capital of the world, said Frost.

Robert More, CEO and founder of the MORE Family Collection, said while the US luxury segment was leading the market, source markets were booking outside normal seasons, which bodes well for South Africa. Demand from Australia, New Zealand and the Far East remains slow.

The Western Cape leads the way in promoting tourism in partnership with the private sector. Cape Town Tourism said accommodation bookings were 32.9% for December 2022, up 24% on May. Airport recovery was up 85% for international arrivals and 67% for domestic arrivals in August on 2019.

“The industry is optimistic Cape Town will maintain the current recovery trajectory and is looking forward to a bumper high season,” a spokesperson said.

Last week, Cape Town kicked off Tourism Month, with Mayco member James Vos sharing details of moves to showcase the city’s destination offerings.

Airlines including Delta, United, Virgin Atlantic, Condor, Air France, Air Belgium, Air Mauritius and Edelweiss start flying to Cape Town in the coming weeks, while Lufthansa and KLM will start later.

The new Washington route from United Airlines is expected to generate up to R523-million in direct tourism spend for Western Cape in its first year, while 104 cruise ships, with almost 200,000 visitors, are due to arrive in 2022 and 2023. DM

